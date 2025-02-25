Your spring wardrobe awaits!
15 “Quiet Luxury” Fashion Finds From Target – & They're All Surprisingly Affordable
In case you missed it, Target’s latest spring fashion drop is just too good. Filled with chic, minimalist styles that span across denim and dresses, each garment in the collection definitely looks more expensive than it actually is.
I scrolled through the retailer’s new arrivals and found 15 spring-ready pieces that deliver “quiet luxury” vibes– all while being surprisingly affordable (ahem, under $45!).
Scroll on to discover 15 stylish Target finds that prove luxe-looking fashion doesn’t always have to come with a designer price tag.
Target
Future Collective Striped Button-Down Shirt
This polished button-down is part of a matching set, and when worn together, the pair looks extremely chic.
Target
Wild Fable Basque Waist Midi Skirt
The dropped waistline on this $25 midi skirt is an unexpected luxe-looking detail coming from Target's Wild Fable line – and I am so here for it.
Target
Future Collective Long Sleeve Washed Denim Button-Down Jumpsuit
It doesn't get more flattering than this uniquely detailed denim jumpsuit! The tie belt really helps cinch your figure in more, though you'll still enjoy the roominess of the recycled cotton material as you move about.
Target
Future Collective Long Sleeve Rugby Mini Sweater Dress
Slouchy and oh-so cozy, this long sleeve knit dress' wide stripe design gives the effect of coastal chic for just $40.
Target
Future Collective Short Sleeve V-Neck Lace Blouse
This top reminds me of something you could find at Free People – but without the Free People price tag. The abundance of ruffles definitely gives it that fancy air for pairing with everything from jeans to maxi skirts.
Target
Future Collective Cropped Chore Jacket
I feel like the fashion "it" girls are always sporting chore jackets these days, and they make the perfect light layer for springtime. While you could shop a similar style to this for $200+, this cropped design is just $45 at Target. Score!
Target
A New Day Short Sleeve Polo Collar Pullover Sweater
It's giving country club realness. With contrasting lining and pearl buttons, you'd never guess this sweet and sophisticated sweater polo is $28! This would make the perfect top to wear to the office or brunch.
Target
A New Day Tank Mini Shift Dress
When it comes to quiet luxury, subtlety is key. That's why basic dresses like this cotton one from Target can be a sneaky way to give your looks an elevated vibe... without spending a fortune. This baby is just $20!
Target
Universal Thread High-Rise Cropped Vintage Wide Leg Jeans
Fancy-looking 'fits are incomplete without denim, but you don't want to reach for any old denim – you want some dark wash denim. These $32 wide-leg babies cover some of this year's most popular denim trends, too, with wide cuffs and a relaxed fit.
Target
Future Collective Long Sleeve Flowy Button-Down Shirt
Oh, how whimsical! This button down will totally become a regular piece in your wardrobe rotation this spring for its breezy fit.
Target
Future Collective Maxi Dress
I honestly would not guess this is a Target dress if I saw it out in the wild. The bodice is beyond flattering with a v-neckline and drop waist, plus the ruffles that line the bottom hem are undeniably dreamy.
Target
Universal Thread Midi A-Line Dress
This is the spring dress to rule all spring dresses! The strapless design lets you show some skin (and get some sun) while the stripes give an elevated nautical vibe you can easily take on vacay this season.
Target
A New Day Mid-Rise Linen Pull-On Shorts
The mid-weight linen material these shorts are made of lends them a satisfying breathability and slouchiness that can be easily dressed up or down, depending on the occasion. They're also part of a matching set, which only amps up the quiet luxury vibes even more!
Target
A New Day Tie-Waist Midi Shirtdress
Your next office outfit has arrived! This shirtdress serves up some insanely good sophisticated vibes with a dramatic collar, button-down design, and tie belt. Pair it with some loafers and a vintage cardigan for a refined look.
Target
A New Day Long Sleeve Button-Down Cropped Utility Shirt
This utility-style shirt is made with plenty of classic details that every luxury fashion lover wears – except this piece is just $28! Luxury prices, where?
