10 “Flattering” Tummy Control Jeans You Need In Your Wardrobe
Tummy control jeans are the ultimate fashion hack for getting that smooth, sculpted look without ever sacrificing comfort. These 10 pairs of tummy control jeans are specially designed with flattering fits and built-in shaping panels in order to hug your bod in all the right places! Whether you love a classic skinny jean, a trendy flare fit, or a sleek straight-leg cut, get ready for a huge confidence boost with these tummy control jeans!
Spanx
SpanxShape EveryWear Flare Jeans
These jeans flatter you in every way possible with a comfy 4-way stretch denim and a fun flared silhouette that helps elongate your legs. Made without any zippers or buttons, they go on with unbelievable ease.
Land's End
Land's End Recover High Rise Wide Leg Blue Jeans
The high waist is where it's at with these tummy control jeans. It's fashioned to fit right up against your body, so you won't be getting that weird waist gap we all despise.
Amazon
Sidefeel High Waisted Stretchy Jeans
Stretchy is the keyword here! While these jeans move and curve with your every move, your tummy and waistline will be utterly flattered with the wide waistband and double-button closure.
American Eagle
American Eagle Stretch Super High-Waisted Straight Jeans
These high-waisted jeans flaunt a mid-weight structured denim that has ample stretch, but are rigid enough to hold you in, especially around the tum. The straight leg silhouette instantly qualifies them for easy everyday wear.
Nordstrom
Hidden Jeans Clean Stretch Raw Hem Wide Leg Jeans
These retro-esque jeans will let you lean into all things throwback style without feeling restricted or uncomfortable. The high waist will shape your body to a tee as you move freely, thanks to the "stretch-kissed" denim.
Quince
Quince Bella Stretch Wide Leg Jeans
The denim these wide leg jeans are made of is said to be super stretchy, which is very important if you plan to wear them on long days. The high-rise waist is "curve-hugging" so you'll always feel flattered. With a subtle flare, these would look iconic with ballet flats and boots alike.
Spanx
SpanxShape EveryWear Wide Leg Jeans
These easy-wearing jeans are specially manufactured with Spanx's TummyTamer technology that helps shape your waist. The wide leg moment celebrates and elongates your figure with every wear!
Amazon
Democracy Ab Solution High Rise Ankle Jeans
Skinny jeans lovers, here's a tummy control pair for you! All the details come together to flatter your tummy and waistline, including a super-stretch denim fabric, slimming panels, and a hidden inner elastic waistband.
Old Navy
Old Navy Curvy Extra High-Waisted Wide-Leg Jeans
The wash on these high-waisted jeans is everything. This pair features a "roomy leg with fuller hips," so they're ideal if you've got curves.
Amazon
Levi's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans
If you can't stand the feeling of a high waistline, these mid-rise jeans offer a comfier alternative, though they're still insanely flattering on, thanks to the shaping in the hips and thighs.
