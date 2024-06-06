Father's Day is approaching, which means our minds are heavily focused on finding the perfect gift for our fave guy. In addition to a cute card, dad deserves something super cool and practical to feel appreciated! These thoughtful gifts – all shoppable on Amazon – help enhance his life in all areas, from the gym to the kitchen (if cooking is his thing).

These Father's Day gift ideas boast thousands of 5-star reviews from real customers, so he's sure to love one (or a few) or them! Plus, each one of these gifts will arrive before Father's Day, so you can feel at ease getting dad his gift on time. Scroll on for our favorites!

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm Trio Sets like this $22 pick are always a good way to go when gifting. This trio of hydrating lip balms ensures that dad will have a tube to reach for when his lips are feeling a bit dry. The set comes with three flavors – shea butter, mint, and pineapple mint – plus, the formula offers SPF 25 for added outdoor protection!

Carhartt Canvas Cap You know dad needs a cap upgrade. This durable canvas design from Carhartt is equal parts stylish and practical, so it's a total no-brainer when it comes to finding Father's Day gifts! The inside rim of the hat is fitted with a built-in quick-dry sweatband, balancing things out comfortably – even in hot temps. Dad will be able to find his perfect fit with the adjustable velcro back strap, plus he'll earn some street cred by sporting the signature Carhartt logo. This style comes in tons of different colors at varied prices, but this Duck Green color costs $39.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi Dad's not dad if he's not caffeinated! Simplify his brewing routine with this easy-to-use machine. It makes brewed coffee and espresso in a range of serving sizes with the push of a button! It's compatible with Nespresso pods, which you can snag in just about any flavor or roast you want. Reviewers love how easy this product is to use, alongside the the fact that it saves them money from regular Dunkin' and Starbucks runs. This Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee maker model is currently on sale for $150 (was $200).

Brooks Glycerin GTS 20 Supportive Running Shoe This responsive running shoe with breathable mesh is unlike any shoe he's tried before. It's special because the Brooks team designed it with holistic support in mind. This means the stabilizing cushion goes beyond the foot, supporting the knees and even the hips to prevent injury. This pair has also earned the Seal of Acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association, so you can feel confident you're gifting dad a really good fit. He can take them from the gym to the trails with ease! These shoes come in a range of different colors, sizes, and prices, but this stylish blue hue is currently on sale for $100 (was $120).

Frank Herbert's Dune Saga 3-Book Boxed Set For the bookworm or big collector dads out there, he'll be instantly impressed by this sleek boxed set. An unforgettable literary adventure awaits with the Dune saga, too. If he loved the movies, he'll love the books even more! The paperback version of this trio set is currently on sale for $16 (was $31).

Light Flight Anti-Theft Travel Laptop Backpack If the dad in your life is big on traveling for business, this multi-compartment backpack will be a game-changer for his commutes! It's got a laptop sleeve (fits laptops up to 17.3 inches), a roomy main section, plus two more zippered layers for organizing medium- and small-sized items. Its simplistic exterior features water-resistant fabric plus two mesh-padded shoulder straps for comfortable wear. It also abides by airline bag size requirements, easily fitting in an overhead compartment or under a plane seat! This backpack comes in 6 other colors. The black version costs $48.

Levoit Quiet 3L Humidifier/Diffuser A small humidifier like this can help dad tackle any troubles with congestion and coughing. It's especially helpful in dry climates, but anyone can benefit from it! This model (which you can optionally run as an essential oil diffuser) is touted by reviewers for running quietly and being super easy to use. It boasts a small knob for controlling the mist strength, plus an option to direct the mist output in different directions. The spacious 3L water tank means less frequent refills for a more convenient experience. This product is currently on sale for $39 (was $44).

TheraGun Relief Handheld Percussion Massage Gun Back pain will be a thing of the past once pop starts using this sleek self-massage gun regularly! It has nearly 5,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, and for good reason. Users love the device's long battery life and claim that it offers fast pain relief. This small-but-powerful massage gun can work on any part of the body at 3 different speeds. It can help relieve aches, pains, tension, and stiffness. This Theragun model is currently on sale for $129 (was $149).

Amazon Essentials Drawstring Walk Short It's shorts season, and with this casual Amazon Essentials pair, dad will most definitely be stepping out in style. They're made from a lightweight twill material for unmatched breathability and feature a no-fuss elastic waist with a drawstring. The inseam measures in at 8 inches for added coverage. These shorts come in a wide range of sizes and colors, and this gray one is currently on sale for $15 (was $24).

Rockbros Bike Phone Front Frame Bag This bike frame bag carries all the essentials in such a compact, convenient space! It most certainly has room for a pair of sunglasses, a wallet, keys, and other miscellaneous small items. Plus, there's a nice phone slot at the top covered in a transparent water-resistant material, so dad can easily reference map directions or put on music. The durable velcro straps that surround the bag eliminate the possibility of it slipping or falling off completely! This bike bag is currently on sale for $22 (was $30).

Versace Eros Eau de Toilette For the dads who can't resist a little fragrance here and there, this Versace perfume is the perfect pick. Plus, now's the best time to snag it – the 3.4 ounce bottle is on sale for just $55 (was $98).​ Its intense aroma is packed with "vibrant and glowing freshness" met with notes of mint leaves, cedar, vanilla, Italian lemon zest, and green apple. Reviewers love this eau de toilette offering because it lasts all day long and smells luxurious.

Sojos Small Round Classic Polarized Sunglasses Help shield his eyes from the sun for all his summer adventures with these chic sunnies! He'll love the fresh vibe the reflective polarized lenses give to his look. These high-quality plastic frames with solid metal hinges block out 99% of UV rays for comfortable and clear vision. These same frames are shoppable in a variety of colorways. This brown-blue coloration is currently on sale for $15 (was $20).

Stanley The Camp Pour Over Set Your dad's ultimate campside coffee companion can be found in this Stanley pour over set! It has over 3,000+ 5-star ratings that praise its ease, durability, and convenience. The pour over piece lets him brew his coffee right into the insulated stainless steel mug. The top component abides by leave no trace principles – it features a reusable stainless steel filter, so no paper filter is needed. It comes with a lifetime warranty, and it'll surely see plenty of memories throughout its lifespan! You can snag this set in several different colors. This green shade is currently on sale for $34 (was $45).

Stumptown Coffee Roasters Organic Medium Roast Ground Coffee For some truly exceptional grounds to go with the Stanley pour over mug (we can't resist a DIY gift set!), we highly recommend this Stumptown roast, Holler Mountain. It's a nice, medium, middle-of-the-road flavor with impressive notes of citrus, berry jam, and caramel. Stumptown Coffee Roasters is a certified B-corporation committed to sourcing and producing their products as sustainably as possible – a win-win, if you ask us! This 12 ounce bag goes for $14 on Amazon.

Charging Port Alarm Clock This no-frills alarm clock makes a great gift for the heavy sleeper dad. Not only are its alarm volume and number brightness easily adjustable, it also has a nice snooze function that repeats in 9-minute cycles. The best part is it's fitted with an easy-to-reach USB port for charging his phone overnight. It has over 16K 5-star reviews, with most reviewers praising how clear it is to see and use. This convenient clock is currently on sale for $15 (was $20).​



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Images via Amazon.