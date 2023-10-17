15 Fabulous Finds From Anthropologie Home That Are Under $100
Anthropologie, known for its bohemian charm and unique finds, has a treasure trove of home decor gems that can effortlessly transform your space. From statement cushions and coffee table books to cozy throws and artisanal kitchenware, we've scoured their virtual shelves to bring you the very best Anthropologie home finds under $100. So, get ready to elevate your living space without compromising your budget, because we've got an assortment of irresistible, wallet-friendly pieces that will have you itching to redecorate ASAP.
Let's dive into the world of Anthropologie and discover how you can add a touch of boho-chic elegance to every corner of your abode.
Gilded Agate Cheese Board
There's nothing bougier than a charcuterie board served up on an oh-so-pretty platter.
Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket
I have this lush throw in orange, and everyone is always fighting to get under it. Definitely a great Anthro get!
Fiora Ribbed Velvet Curtain
Feeling stuck in between the seasons? Opt for a refresh via these luxe velvet curtains to get in the autumnal mood.
Joie: A Parisian's Guide to Celebrating the Good Life
Adopt the Parisian lifestyle with this flip-worthy coffee table book.
Waterfall Red Wine Glasses, Set of 4
Savor every sip out of these chic wine goblets — perfect for a girl's night in or a binge-watching session.
Nathalie Lete Embroidered Velvet Pillow
Embroidered pillows kind of give grandma chic, and we're *so* into it.
Luxe Faux Fur Pillow
Big fuzzy pillows are a must-have for the nippy season chill. They're perfect for cuddling when it's cold out!
Claudette Frame
Keep your fur baby o lover close during work with this adorable picture frame.
Brushed Wool Throw Blanket
When it comes to graphic throws, Anthro is going to get us every time!
Catherine Martin Starry Night Cocktail Shaker
If you've been eyeing some of cocktail roundups, then this gilded cocktail shaker is bound to do you good.
Haden Brighton Kettle
Keep that tea piping hot with this adorable electric kettle, there's a toaster and coffee pot to match!
Leopard Candle Snuffer
In the age of candelabras and candle sticks, you've got to have the right accessories when it comes to putting those fires out.
Nathalie Lete Table Runner
This adorable table runner is the only excuse you need to host a stellar dinner party.
Lilypad Side Plates, Set of 4
Life is too short. Eat off of the pretty plates!
Delia Mother-of-Pearl Pulls, Set of 2
One of our favorite things about the Anthro home section is all of the cute hardware!
