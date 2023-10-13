Fall Into Comfort With These Cozy Target Bedding Picks This Autumn
One of the best parts of fall (besides mountains of chunky knit sweaters and a somewhat endless Gilmore Girls marathon) is getting to redecorate your space to adapt to the chill and mimic the changing hues. If you're an obscene maximalist like me, this might look like layers on layers of warm prints, faux furs, and knits; or a heavier cream duvet and a splash of color in the form of a seasonal pillow if you're on the minimal side of the things. And because Target is the one stop shop for all things Fall like motif mugs, sassy animatronics, cozy knits, and bedding, we scoured their catalog for the most autumnal linens.
Comforters
Opalhouse™ Reversible Velvet Comforter & Sham Set
We love a reversible comforter set that gives you options! Whether you're feeling moody velvet or eclectic prints, you'll be able to switch it up whenever.
Threshold™ Clipped Linework Comforter & Sham Set
Mustard is such a fall color palette staple.
Threshold™ Lustrous Velvet Comforter & Sham Set
Traditionally, warm tones get a lot of love during the Fall and the hype is valid, but jewel tones like teal deserve their flowers!
Threshold™ Traditional Vine Printed Cotton Comforter & Sham Set Green
Speaking of traditional, a simple set with green foliage is always a safe go to.
Threshold™Tufted Diamond Crinkle Comforter & Sham Set
We can't get enough of autumn gold and this tufted texture is a boho girls dream!
Threshold™ Luxe Faux Fur Comforter and Sham Set
You'll never want to leave your bed with this plush comforter from Threshold.
Quilts
Opalhouse™ Vintage Chenille Sunset & Vine Quilt Light Teal
If you're into layering, opt for a quilt to add a pop of color!
Opalhouse™ Printed with Fringe Groove Print Quilt
Make your bed the centerpiece with this graphic duvet.
Sheets
Threshold™ Organic Percale Sheet Set
Flower motifs are *the* bedding staple all year long.
Threshold™ Flannel Sheet Set
If you don't invest in any other transitional bedding, grab a pair of flannel sheets. They'll keep you warm all through Fall and WInter.
Blankets
Casaluna™ Chunky Knit Bed Blanket
Chunky knit blankets are a Fall bedding must-have, there's not buts about it!
Beautyrest Electric Duke Faux Fur Throw
With summer being so hot this year, we're bound to be iced in soon. Get ahead of the icy temps and treat yourself with a heated blanket this year.
Faux Fur Blanket by Bare Home
It's so fluffy!
Duvets
Casaluna™ Heavyweight Linen Blend Duvet Cover & Pillow Sham Set
If you're into the clean girl aesthetic and want to keep things minimal, this heavy linen duvet is the perfect addition to beat those chilly nights.
Threshold™ Simple Woven Stripe Duvet & Sham Set
This duvet set would look so cute paired with printed flannel sheets and a pumpkin pillow or two.
Elena Rayon Bamboo Blend Waffle Weave Duvet Cover Set
If a Rory Gilmor-esque white chunky knit sweater could be a duvet set, this would be the one.
Pillows
Threshold™ Oversized Boucle Plaid Square Throw PillowOpt for vibrant autumn-inspired designs with this charming plaid.
Opalhouse™ Embroidered Leaf Pattern Accent Pillow
Let your pillows do the talking with this effortlessly warm embroidered pick!
