Design The Space Of Your Dreams With These 20 Anthropologie DIYs
It can be pretty pricey to refresh your entire home with designer brands, but these Anthropologie DIYs are a great way to add upscale style to your home, and your closet, for less. And with the DIY aspect, you can get the styles, colors, and products that match your daydreams. You don't have to spend a ton of money to get your dream home, and with these DIYs, you can get crafty too!
DIY Wall Organizer
Make use of your wall space with an organizer that can hold all kinds of little knickknacks, from your favorite nail polish bottles to a few pieces of stationary. You can paint the wood to match your decor or keep it neutral.
Tassel Chandelier
This chandelier is a great (and inexpensive) way to add some boho style to your space. Plus with its different colors, it'll add some brightness too!
Upholstered Couch
Turn an old couch into something brand new with some fabric, a sewing machine, and a nail gun. We are head-over-heels obsessed with the final product and hope you will be too!
Tassel Tote
With so many brown totes, it's easy to get your bag mixed up with your friends'. But for under $30, take your favorite beach bag up a notch with some colorful tassels that will make it stand out against the rest.
DIY Wire Cubbies
The metal + rustic detail of these cubbies looks great, but it's also practical because it won't stain the same way a fabric organizer might. Check your bathroom to see if you already have some of the materials, like wire baskets or an over-the-door hook.
Watermelon Planter
It doesn't have to be summer to use this fruity planter! Your houseplants deserve a home that's as colorful and cute as they are, and this is definitely one of our favorites.
DIY Earrings
We know that jewelry can get pretty expensive, so get your best gals together for a DIY afternoon. Just head to a local craft or beading store to find some gold pieces and flat-back gems.
Pom Pom Garland
Can you ever have too much wall decor? Not only will this garland add some texture to your space but the process is also too easy to pass up.
Polka Dot Clutch
Upgrade a plain tan clutch with some dots. Opt for one with a smooth material to make things easier. The key to perfect circles? Use a stencil that's big enough to fit your paintbrush inside.
DIY Fringe Hammock
An Amazon hammock never looked so good! Add some lace and tassels to the edges of the hammock and you've got a beautiful (and comfy) piece to display on your patio.
Acrylic Wall Art
The key to making this piece is making sure that you keep your paint layers thin as you go along. Painting the side with your base color will give it a finished look no matter which side you're looking at!
Fringe Purse
Grab a clutch at your local thrift store and add some embroidery floss. Pick a color palette that fits your closet, go with an ombre effect with different shades of the same color, or opt for Pantone's Color of the Year.
Raffia Backpack
A simple backpack gets an upgrade with only one material. All you have to do is make a long braid with the Raffia and glue it down. Easy peasy!
Pom Pom Sweater
Pick pompoms that match your favorite sweater for this DIY. The shade doesn't have to match exactly, but sticking to the same color will allow your eyes to focus on the dimension of the sweater instead of a bunch of different colors.
Tassel Earrings
Cute, colorful, and almost too easy to believe, these earrings (which you can make for around $10) make a great gift for any gal in your life. Make a pair to give and a pair to keep!
Pineapple Cutting Board
Rectangle cutting boards are so last year. Take it up a notch with a multi-colored pineapple board instead! It'll add some personality to your table, making it great for serving.
Painterly Planters
This DIY is perfect for anyone who has old planters that they're tired of. Add a few different colors, and a coat of Mod Podge, to bring new life to your space.
Pastel Wall Art
The fact that this art doesn't have to be perfect just makes us love it even more. Start with the lightest colors first and move to the darker ones as you go along to create depth.
Jewelry Stand
As much as we love jewelry here at B+C, you know we had to DIY a jewelry stand! Just grab a bookend, a candle dish, and some thick straws or metal pipes to create this golden beauty.
DIY Swing Shelf
Make this shelf with a piece of wood and twine to display your succulents, tiny candles, and more. It's a super easy and super inexpensive way to jazz up your wall.
