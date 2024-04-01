Love The Iconic Anthropologie Mirror? Shop These Other Gorgeous Options To Completely Transform Your Space
A mirror can elongate a room, bring more light in, and make your space feel more open overall — and the Anthropologie mirror has been our (and the internet's) favorite way to do that for years. But that's not the only fabulous mirror Anthro's got up their sleeve. We've previously DIYed our own version of the Orbit Mirror, but Anthropologie has plenty of other gorgeous mirrors you can add to cart, too. So get ready because we've got some gems for you! We've got it all from your typical wall mirrors to more full length, statement pieces. Here are some of our favorite Anthropologie mirrors!
How do you make small spaces look bigger with mirrors?
Image via Anthropologie
Mirrors help to create an illusion of added space and depth through the reflection. We especially love longer ones that sit on the ground because those have to be tilted slightly up and that adds even more depth to a space in seemingly creating higher ceilings or putting more focus on your ceiling. While they add to the space, an additional reason to use mirrors to decorate a space is to cover up any imperfections on the walls or hide any mistakes.
So now that you know all the reasons to add mirrors to your space, now let's get to shopping!
Shop Anthropologie Mirror Dupes Here
Gleaming Primrose Mirror
With over 850 amazing reviews, this mirror is definitely beloved by so many customers and for good reason! It's an investment in your space sure to transform it into a timeless, art deco day-dream! I love the vintage style that it gives off to make for a timeless style that won't be too trendy but rather stay in your house for years to come. This one sits on the ground so it is sure to expand your space and make it feel enlarged and vintage-style.
Coquille Mirror
Looking for a fun twist on a bathroom mirror? Then we've got you covered with this funky, gold-detailed mirror. It is sure to add a hint of quirkiness to your space and help to open it up. Mirrors are key for bathrooms since they are such small spaces, mirrors help to open them up and make them feel larger than they are.
Krissy Wall Mirror
If you're more of a minimalistic girly, then this is for you! This mirror is simple, classic, and minimalistic; perfect for your space if you're hoping to keeps things simple. It's also listed at a phenomenal price of only $335 so you're also getting an incredible deal as well! Add this to your cart to give some more depth and elevated charm to a minimalist space.
Marta Bath Cabinet
This mirror is our most functional one in the list because it has dual purpose which we LOVE. It works not only as a mirror but also as a large bathroom space and cabinet. Who doesn't love having a multi-functional product? It can hold your beauty products and also a mirror to see your application of said beauty products. This stunning, wooden mirror is definitely a must!
Modernist Mirror
We are obsessed with this *modern* twist on a classic gold mirror. It's listed at under $400 and has great reviews as of today! We think this mirror would be the perfect addition to add some fun, gold touches to your walls to help add some depth and dimension. I know I will definitely be clicking "check out" on this fun piece.
Judarn Mirror
I don't think I've ever seen a more stunning mirror in my entire life. This mirror looks like Monet painted it himself, and I simply cannot get over it. This is at the top of my wishlist and would look incredible in any space to add a fun flair of watercolor and also elongate your walls to give the impression of a higher ceiling. A must in my book!
Raquel Velvet Mirror
If you're more a fan of color in your space than this velvet, pink piece would just be perfect for you! I'm in love with the shape, shade, and style of this stunning mirror and know you will be too. It would look amazing above a dresser and candle space as pictured above. This ones for all your fun, funky, and colorful vibes. A definite 10/10.
Calloway Floor Mirror
I picture this minimalist mirror as a hallway decoration or entry way piece. This will help to establish dimension as soon as you step into your house or add depth to a smaller hallway space. I love its simple and thin black frame that makes it sure to go perfect in any house. Whether your style is elevated minimalism or mid-century modern, this piece will look great anywhere!
Maude Floor Mirror
This work of art is on sale currently and we think you need to run to grab it before it sells out! It looks so interesting and high quality with its additional details and wooden elements surrounding it. This one would look perfect in a dressing room as a piece to help you pick out your daily outfits and wardrobe. I would take so many outfit pics in this stunning mirror!
Gleaming Triptych Mirror
The perfect beauty setup! This mirror set would look incredible atop your makeup counter where you can get ready everyday. I picture it surrounded by your perfume bottles and lipstick as you get ready and do your daily makeup routine. I love this one and think it looks like an absolute vintage dream!
