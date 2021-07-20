18 Gorgeous Wall Mirrors That Will Create A Statement In Your Home
A hallmark of interior design 101 that adding mirrors to a space helps reflect light and make an entire room feel bigger and brighter. But the pieces aren't pure function for an outfit check and selfie before you head out the door — they can also be a major decorative moment. Lately, organic shapes and frames, as well as dramatic sizes and layering techniques, have become quite the trend in home design. Arranging the right reflective surface is like hanging a piece of art in your home (although it doesn't always have to cost as much). Squiggly cuts and pastel colors are the new art of choice for modern homes, but clean, contrasting lines and curved shapes are still a popular choice amongst more traditional decor. Find a new statement mirror to suit your home's style from our range of picks, below.
Etsy Aesthetic Asymmetrical Mirror ($193+)
Organically shaped mirrors are a major trend in interior design right now (yes, mirrors can trend!). Unlike traditional mirrors that can have a hard, masculine feel, their soft shape makes for an elegant addition to any room in your home.
Anthropologie Gleaming Primrose Mirror ($548+)
Both an investment piece and a statement piece, these gorgeous mirrors look stunning on their own against an open wall or above a fireplace or console, and their already-vintage feel means you can keep them forever.
Anthropologie Panama Mirror ($348)
Even a small city apartment can feel like a vacation home with a beachy statement mirror. While some beach house decor can come off as tacky, the rich navy color of these fronds would never.
Urban Outfitters Tabitha Arc Mirror ($249)
While we may dream of collecting all three of these arc mirrors to layer, even one will provide a beautiful centerpiece for your space.
Etsy Squiggle Mirror ($158)
This designer-inspired mirror might be a fraction of the original piece's size—but it's also a fraction of the collectible's price, and much easier to style on a vanity for a playful pop of color.
Target Over The Mantel Mirror ($60)
For a modern farmhouse or mid century look, this sleek, arched design will help blend the old and the new atop a fireplace or furniture piece.
Urban Outfitters Kali Wall Mirror ($69)
A wavy wood edge combines the playful charm of wavy mirrors with the neutral appeal of natural elements, so you can try the style even amongst more traditional decor and muted color schemes.
Asymmetrical Accent Mirror ($70+)
This rounded, asymmetrical mirror provides a more subtle take on the irregularly-shaped decor style.
Etsy Wave Table Mirror ($55)
Add a dash of color to your space with this small but sweet tabletop piece.
Gold Flamingo Jaime Full Length Mirror ($370)
An oversized mirror creates a striking moment in your home and adds the illusion of more light and space (plus, it's great for taking outfit selfies…).
Urban Outfitters Magical Thinking Woven Wall Mirror ($22)
Turn your home into a bohemian escape with these woven, sunburst style decorative mirrors.
World Market Natural Wood Leaning Full Length Mirror ($200)
Add a dramatic touch to your mid-century decor with a leaning mirror and a rounded, natural wood frame.
Glass Warehouse Kira Arch Full-Length Mirror ($390)
Another way to create some drama: an oversized, arched mirror with pink trim.
Lulu and Georgia Tulca Mirror ($388)
Hang this beautifully arched mirror anywhere it's vintage scroll detailing can be on full display (a fireplace or dresser will do).
Frameless Cloud Makeup Mirror ($16)
Try out the asymmetric mirror trend with this affordable find from Amazon. Layer in front of another mirror or behind your tabletop decor for added dimension.
Target Round Decorative Wall Mirror ($60)
A rounded mirror and sleek frame looks especially elegant when contrasted against a busy wallpaper or natural textures.
Etsy Wavy Wooden Mirror ($54)
If pastel colors don't fit with your decor, you don't have to sit the squiggle mirror style out. This handcrafted piece can be styled into mid-century and neutral homes alike.
West Elm Brass Framed Organic Shape Mirrors, Set of 3 ($99)
A set of organic mirrors is the new gallery wall, and West Elm makes it easy to create the look with this affordable set.
What kind of statement mirror is your favorite? Follow us on Pinterest for more home inspiration!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lauren is a marketing professional, writer, and the founder of The Eye & The Edit, a weekly style and shopping newsletter. She recently found a home in New York City, where she enjoys endless people-watching and outfit inspiration. There, she can usually be found shopping in Soho, digging through vintage stores in Brooklyn, or trying a new coffee shop or natural wine bar.