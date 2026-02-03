Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Ashley Olsen, Miles Teller, Jennifer Garner and more.

The Best Apple TV Shows + Movies To Stream In February 2026

Three people sitting on chairs, repeated infinitely in a cloud-filled sky.
Apple TV
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryFeb 03, 2026
Bre Avery
Contributing Writer
Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!
See Full Bio

Since there are so many prestige TV shows and movies headed to Apple TV this February, you’ll honestly never run out of high-quality content to binge. Apple TV is definitely giving some other streaming platforms a run for their money with all the options it has. I know I won't be bored all month because I'll have plenty to watch.

Here are the best shows and movies coming to the streaming service this month that you absolutely have to check out. Grab a snack, some wine, and your remote control. We’re about to do some serious binging, y’all!

Here are the best shows to watch on Apple TV this month!

Two men sit at a table working on a puzzle in a cozy room with warm lighting.

IMDB

Shrinking Season 3

When we’re grieving the loss of a loved one, it often feels like the end. But as Shrinking proves, the grieving process can be just the beginning. This heartfelt series explores life after the heartache and pain of losing someone dear to you. It’s not always easy. At times, it’s utterly painful and downright unbearable. But it’s certainly a fascinating journey, as Shrinking proves. The series will return to the streaming service with a third season this February.
Three people standing outdoors, looking concerned, with trees in the background.

IMDB

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2

I’m the ultimate cinephile who tries to keep my content library as cultured, sophisticated, and high-brow as possible. (In simple terms, I’m a bit of a snob.) But with that being said, my ultimate guilty pleasure is an action-packed monster movie/tv show. It’s my ultimate vice! That’s precisely where Monarch: Legacy of Monsters comes in. My catnip!

Three people sitting on chairs, repeated infinitely in a cloud-filled sky.

Apple TV

Eternity

I know it doesn't make me unique, but I love love triangles. That trope gets me every time, which is why I'm so excited to watch Eternity when it hits Apple TV in February. I didn't get to see it in theaters, so this will be my first time finding out which love interest the main character chooses. Starring Elizabeth Olson, Miles Teller, and Callum Turner, I'm bound to fall in love with this one.
Woman in a dark shirt standing outdoors, looking serious with blurred background.

Apple TV

The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2

I was on the edge of my seat throughout season 1 of this high-stakes family thriller, and I just know season 2 will offer the same chaotic twists and turns. Jennifer Garner offers her best performance yet in this gripping drama, where lies, betrayal, and scandal are at the forefront of every episode. Plus, Garner is joined by Mean Girls (2024) star Angourie Rice, another young talent who brings excitement to the series. Get ready to gasp!
Two people surrounded by grape vines and a snake on a textured background.

Apple TV

Drops of God (New Episodes)

As one of the most unique shows I’ve ever seen, this utterly brilliant (and grossly underrated!) series explores the most complex relationship dynamics in the world of wines. Based on a best-selling manga series, you know you’re in for a wild ride with this one. The second season premiered on January 21st and will continue into February.

Looking for more entertainment news? Subscribe to our newsletter so you never miss a thing!

entertainment news tv shows entertainment

The Latest

Starbucks February drinks for 2026 include a Banana Bread Matcha, a Strawberry Shortcake Frappuccino, and brand-new globally inspired bakery treats.
Food News & Menu Updates

I Tried Everything On Starbucks' February 2026 Menu: Here’s What’s Actually Worth It

Beauty finds a shopping editor plans to repurchase in 2026 across skincare, makeup, and hair
Best Beauty Products

7 Beauty Finds I Tested In 2025 That Earned A Repurchase For 2026

hope valley 1974 trailer when calls the heart prequel
TV

See Bethany Joy Lenz in Hallmark's First 'Hope Valley: 1874' Trailer

Beyond Winterfell: Sophie Turner and Kit Harington Reunite In New Gothic Horror Film
Entertainment

Beyond Winterfell: Sophie Turner and Kit Harington Reunite In New Gothic Horror Film

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit