The Best Apple TV Shows + Movies To Stream In February 2026

IMDB Shrinking Season 3 When we're grieving the loss of a loved one, it often feels like the end. But as Shrinking proves, the grieving process can be just the beginning. This heartfelt series explores life after the heartache and pain of losing someone dear to you. It's not always easy. At times, it's utterly painful and downright unbearable. But it's certainly a fascinating journey, as Shrinking proves. The series will return to the streaming service with a third season this February.

IMDB Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 I’m the ultimate cinephile who tries to keep my content library as cultured, sophisticated, and high-brow as possible. (In simple terms, I’m a bit of a snob.) But with that being said, my ultimate guilty pleasure is an action-packed monster movie/tv show. It’s my ultimate vice! That’s precisely where Monarch: Legacy of Monsters comes in. My catnip!

Apple TV Eternity I know it doesn't make me unique, but I love love triangles. That trope gets me every time, which is why I'm so excited to watch Eternity when it hits Apple TV in February. I didn't get to see it in theaters, so this will be my first time finding out which love interest the main character chooses. Starring Elizabeth Olson, Miles Teller, and Callum Turner, I'm bound to fall in love with this one.

Apple TV The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 I was on the edge of my seat throughout season 1 of this high-stakes family thriller, and I just know season 2 will offer the same chaotic twists and turns. Jennifer Garner offers her best performance yet in this gripping drama, where lies, betrayal, and scandal are at the forefront of every episode. Plus, Garner is joined by Mean Girls (2024) star Angourie Rice, another young talent who brings excitement to the series. Get ready to gasp!

Apple TV Drops of God (New Episodes) As one of the most unique shows I’ve ever seen, this utterly brilliant (and grossly underrated!) series explores the most complex relationship dynamics in the world of wines. Based on a best-selling manga series, you know you’re in for a wild ride with this one. The second season premiered on January 21st and will continue into February.

