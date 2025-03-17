If you're hunting for a new TV drama because you've already rewatched all of Brit + Co's best true crime documentaries, then don't you worry because Apple TV's new show is exactly the kind of thriller we've been waiting for — and it's perfect for true crime fans. But the best part is that Amy Adams is starring and executive producing! Here's everything we know about Cape Fear, coming to Apple TV+ soon...and The 10 Best True Crime-Inspired Books to hold you over until it premieres.

Keep reading for the latest news on Amy Adams' Cape Fear, coming to Apple TV+ soon.

Is there a Cape Fear remake coming out? Amazon Yes, we're getting a brand new Cape Fear, which is based on John D. MacDonald’s novel. This Apple TV show, which was greenlit in November 2024 and will have 10 episodes, will be led by Amy Adams, who will executive produce along costar Javier Bardem, Martin Scorsese, and Steven Spielberg. Nick Antosca will write. The movie follows J. Lee Thompson's 1962 movie and Martin Scorsese's 1991 movie.

What is Cape Fear about? Attorneys Amanda (Amy Adams) and Steve are happily married and enjoying their life together. But when a killer from their past, Max Cady (Javier Bardem), gets released from prison, his presence threatens the life they've built together. Just like Only Murders in the Building is a comical, campy look at true crime, and Big Little Lies is a sensual, feminist approach to mystery, Cape Fear takes a Hitchcock angle (even though it's totally going to hold me over until Big Little Lies season 3). According to the official synopsis, it's "an examination of America’s obsession with true crime in the 21st century."

Who's in the Cape Fear cast? Amy Sussman/Getty Images Amy Adams and Javier Bardem star in Cape Fear as Amanda and Max, respectively. Stay tuned for the full cast list!

Is Cape Fear on Apple TV? The new Cape Fear show is coming to Apple TV soon (check back here for the official Cape Fear release date), but you can watch both adaptations of the novel on the streamer now.

Figuring out what to stream is never easy. Read up on The 8 Best TV Shows On Paramount+ This Month for some great ideas!