The Chillest Après Ski Styles of Winter 2020
We're *deep* into winter and if you haven't already come slopestyle correct, it's time. Because whether you're shredding powder mountainside or sipping cider fireside (or both!), it's important to pack proper and look the part. Ahead you'll find the coolest après ski lewks of 2020 (so far) designed to keep you warm, dry, and lookin' ski lodge luxe.
Le Specs Blade Stunner Sunglasses ($89): The '80s called and they want their shades back! This season it's all about cool retro sunglasses, all the time.
Year of Ours Thermal Ski Onesie ($140): We're still living for onesies of all sorts and it doesn't stop with snow gear. Update your cozy under layers with a thermal one-piece style that looks sleek even when it's worn solo.
Stance Ridge Line Snow Wool Socks ($24): Keep your feet happy with a playful sock that marries function and flair.
Universal Standard Audrey Funnel Scarf ($80): We're ditching traditional gaiters in favor of funnel scarves from here on out. This snuggly style will keep you warm no matter the weather.
Madewell Après Ski Pleat-Sleeve Sweatshirt ($70): Wear it loud, wear it proud! Celebrate kickback culture with just the right statement sweatshirt.
Sorel Harlow Lace Lux Boot ($200): The mountain-town approved kicks are functionally designed for the snow-loving fashionista. Navigating ice and snow will be a breeze in these fur-lined favorites.
KULE The Trapper Hat ($198): Have earflaps, will travel! Complete every cold weather look with a stylish spin on an old-school classic.
Athleta Lofty Down Jacket ($198): Brrr...baby, it's cold outside! Conquer those chilly temps in this extra-long puffer — the perfect lightweight jacket to wear over workout clothes or under a waterproof shell.
Topo Designs Sherpa Jacket ($149): This fuzzy find bring us *shear* joy (and warmth!). Fully functional as a slopestyle mid layer, the Sherpa is a standalone in its own ravishing right.
Burton Oven Mitten ($150): Dominate every snowball fight in mittens we'd go so far as calling...stylish?! Yes, it's true—this ultra-warm style features baffling for maximum heat in a very pretty dusty rose colorway. Double win.
Roxy Prism 2L Snow Bib Pants ($350): On the same onesie note (see above), we might just be opting for bibs from here on out. Channel that denim overall vibe in a navy one-piece for the waterproof win.
Spyder The Field GTX Jacket ($399): Here's the one jacket to rule them all. No, seriously. Made for 'ladies who lap,' The Field will keep you warm and dry AF. It also has extra-large pockets with waterproof zippers to securely stow your wallet, phone, and flask!
Spy Bravo Snow Goggles ($220): And last — but certainly not least — is every snow bunny's fave accessory...the golden goggle. Because whether you're lifting or lounging, these flurry-worthy specs will keep you covered and looking the part.
