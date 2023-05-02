20 Granola Girl Outfit Essentials For Every Kind Of Adventure
A granola girl is the girl who adores all things outdoorsy. She has a special fondness for plants and animals. You won’t be able to reach her on weekends, because she’ll be off-the-grid hiking, canoeing, camping, climbing, or simply exploring nature. And oftentimes, her wardrobe reflects that, and Chaco, Patagonia, REI, and Outdoor Voices are only *a few* of the places she looks for fashion.
If any of this resonates with you, then you might be a granola girl. Scroll our top picks for a full-on granola girl look that’ll prep you for an adventurous summer!
The Best Granola Girl Essentials
Outdoor Voices RecTrek Zip-Off Pant ($118)
Parks Project Escape to Nature Bear Float Pocket Tee ($40)
The bear on this cozy tee is the ultimate granola girl camping mood – throw this on after a long day of backpacking to envelope yourself in outdoorsy comfort. Plus, with every purchase, Parks Project gives back to nonprofits that benefit our National Parks!
REI Co-op Active Pursuits Ribbed Bra Top ($50)
This bra-top combo supplies the perfect amount of coverage for warmer weather hikes and other outdoor activities. It's made with a stretchy nylon fabric that moves with your body, and is designed with an open back to keep things nice and breezy when you're working hard.
Patagonia 5" Baggies ($59)
Consider these Baggies shorts a part of the official granola girl uniform! They're adored for their comfortable, loose fit, and come in tons of colors so you can coordinate your ideal mountain-roaming 'fit. When worn adventuring, the water-repellent fabric dries off unwanted moisture so your plans always go smoothly.
Smartwool Full Cushion Alpine Perch Crew Socks ($26)
Smartwool socks come with super plush cushioning in the arch and heel, so each step you take is protected, making for longer, more pleasant hikes and walks.
Free People Movement Cascade Flares ($128)
You don't have to sacrifice your slay for any sweaty adventure, and these hiking pants prove it. They provide a snug fit while flattering your natural shape. The extra pockets are also so suitable for hikes, so you can store trail snacks and small tubes of SPF for on-the-go.
Hoka One One Anacapa Mid GTX Hiking Sneaker ($185)
When it comes to shoes, the granola girl reaches for practicality. Not only are these hiking sneakers from Hoka practical, they're also cute for walking!
Outdoor Voices Windbreaker 3" Short ($78)
These wind-breaking shorts layer well over short biker shorts or comfy boxers when you're chilling out at the campground. The storage space found in the pockets make this style all the more desirable, since you can fit your camping and hiking necessities in them.
Parks Project Trail Crew Sock ($20)
Get down and granola with it by sporting these classic crew socks. The arch support band will empower you to keep climbing!
ARQ Crop Tank ($36)
This cotton tank is compressive, which means you don't have to layer up your granola girl 'fit with an uncomfortable sports bra. We love the cropped silhouette because it's functional, yet feminine. It's available in lots of color ways so you can coordinate your outfit depending on your mood!
Granola Girl Picks You'll Wear All Summer
Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Legging ($88)
If you're less of a pants girl and more of a leggings lover, this compressive pair is great for hiking and outdoor adventuring. The high-rise waistband keeps things all together while the dependable double pocket design is available to store your phone or other trail accessories.
Urban Native Era 'You Are On Native Land' Dad Cap ($35)
When the sun's shining, you'll want to protect your face and eyes from harmful rays. Why not reach for this hat with a gentle reminder about the beautiful land your adventure has led you to?
Merrell x Unlikely Hikers Moab 3 Mid ($145)
This mid-rise hiking boot is fit for rugged trail excursions, but also looks adorable with a muted rainbow color palette. The special Vibram sole will support your feet and ankles for the hike up, and the hike down.
CamelBak Classic Light Bike Hydration Pack ($44)
Trail hotties always stay hydrated. This CamelBak backpack is suited with a 1.5 liter water bag and straw for hands-free sipping, and is 100% worth the purchase. Plus, it has some roomy pockets and pouches to fit your keys, snacks, and more. Pro tip: refrigerate the water bag the night before your hike to start your day off cool!
BALEAF Hiking Shorts with Zip Pockets ($27)
These shorts crafted from super soft fabric are a good basic hiking short. We love that the pockets zip up, so things won't slip off and get lost on the trail.
Blundstone #1351 High Top Boots ($220)
Blundstone boots are also incorporated into the famous granola girl wardrobe formula. They supply a ton of comfort through shock-absorbing soles, leather uppers, and a weather-resistant build. The best part? They look chic on and off the trail.
KAVU Remix Rope Sling Bag ($70)
This one-strap bag from KAVU offers endless storage options with numerous pockets and pouches. The array of colors and rope-like strap design enhance the granola girl look even more.
Almaree Long Sleeve Workout Top ($26)
This long sleeve top keeps your skin away from the harsh sun, but still provides some breathability. The drawstring design adds feminine details to a tee that would've been pretty boring otherwise.
Black Diamond MiniWire Carabiner ($7)
It's not a granola girl look if you don't have a carabiner somewhere in your ensemble. Clip one on a belt loop, or attach it to your backpack for the signature accessory.
Chaco Paonia Clog ($90)
For more leisurely, off-trail days, the granola girl loves herself a good clog because it's easy and comfortable to wear. This style from Chaco recalls the outdoors with textured tops and sturdy soles.
