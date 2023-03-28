Your April Horoscope Says To Express Yourself This Spring
Welcome to April! There are several planetary happenings this month that will augment our personal lives. Mercury moves into Taurus on April 3, making communications more straightforward and structured. April 6’s Full Moon in Libra offers us a chance to reassess relationships. Venus enters Gemini on April 11, adding flirty and fun vibes to our lives. The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries occurs on April 20, moments before the Sun enters Taurus, urging us to put ourselves and visions first. Mercury retrograde commences on April 21 and lasts until May 14 in Taurus, redefining our partnerships, friendships, and finances.
Aries
Image via Matthew Hamilton / Unsplash
April will have you charging forward with confidence. Your self esteem will be on an upswing, as you effortlessly move through the vibrant energy of your season on the zodiac. The caveat is that Mercury retrograde may have you rethinking your decisions. Stand tall in your beliefs and choices now.
Taurus
Image via Sasha Kim / PEXELS
There is a ton of cerebral action happening around relationships and how to move forward. You’re stuck in a whirlwind of craving change while feeling uncertain about how to verbalize our needs. The best way to navigate these waters is by taking a moment to reflect and to set boundaries.
Gemini
Image via Jeffery Erhunse / Unsplash
Ask yourself what's worth fighting for and letting go of in your personal life. This will allow you to revisit the situation feeling calm and confident in your stance. You have the chance to be a bigger, more logical person — even though Mercury is moving backwards this month.
Cancer
Image via Atelier Unes / Unsplash
You have the chance to manifest creative visions with your work. The cosmos are pushing you to make your dreams a reality. Channel your fiery and brave nature this month. Do not let fear hold you back from achieving your goals. The only person who stands in your way is you.
Leo
Image via Anna Shvets / PEXELS
Work may be extra stressful this month, due to your schedule and calendar being lit up. The good news is that you’re accomplishing all of your tasks and taking care of business. But, it could take a toll on your energy, if you don’t give yourself a chance to rest.
Virgo
Image via Karolina Grabowska / PEXELS
The work offer you’ll receive this month could be hard to resist, but you might opt towards saying “no” to it no matter how much they promise. Just because it seems good on paper doesn’t mean it actually is. Don’t ignore the details of any contract or financial matters.
Libra
Image via Priscilla Du Preez / Unsplash
Others are willing to drop everything and put your needs first. All your hesitations throughout the years about asking for help, guidance, and assistance will be squashed. This will make your heart grow and see that even your competitors are your friends — not your enemies.
Scorpio
Image via cottonbro studio / PEXELS
It’s okay to put those who have hurt you on ice. Taking a break from relationships and situations that cause you stress is essential for your growth. Holding onto negativity can cause emotional and mental strain. Choose to engage with those who lift you up, rather than push you down.
Sagittarius
Image via Edmond Dantès / PEXELS
There's an opportunity for you to align with someone with the objective of starting a small business from the creative projects that you are making. This may be a good side hustle for you to pursue to make extra cash, if it doesn’t interfere with your current career goals.
Capricorn
Image via Thirdman / PEXELS
A relationship from the past may come back into your present life this month, due to Mercury’s backwards march. Although you'll be tempted to check in with your ex once they reappear, you can create the terms of the partnership and define your boundaries based on what you want.
Aquarius
Image via Ketut Subiyanto / PEXELS
While you want to let your truth be known, it may cause conflict with others and bring down the mood of your social circle. The month ahead gives you the chance to speak from the heart without receiving hate in return, because your opinion will be well received and respected.
Pisces
Image via Akhmad Syarif Wirawan / PEXELS
You'll want to be careful that you're not falling for an unrealistic fantasy, since the cosmos could lead to broken hearts if you fall for romantic deception. Keep your eyes open when it comes to romance in order to see situations clearly. Now, you'll be wise to all matters.
Loving this Aries season horoscope? Check out our email newsletter for more astrology and plenty of lifestyle hacks!