Your March Horoscope Says It's Time To Manifest This Month
March is the time to manifest our innermost visions. Mercury swims into Pisces on March 2, blending intuition with logic — which is the theme for the Virgo full moon on March 7. Saturn starts a new 2.5 year cycle in Pisces on March 7, blending our dreams with reality. Venus enters Taurus on March 16, heightening our commitments and creativity. The Sun glides into Aries, the same day as the Spring Equinox on the 20th, the day after Mercury gets fired up in Aries. The new moon in Aries occurs on March 21, giving us the incentive to create new seasonal visions. Transformative Pluto moves into Aquarius on March 23, evolving technology and politics. Temperamental Mars enters Cancer on March 25, making us emotionally expressive. Keep reading to see what other cosmic happenings are in store for your March horoscope.
Aries
Photo by John Diez / PEXELS
Work and play are intermingling at this time, so it might be a lot easier for you to actually enjoy your work and execute your true craft as well. There is a bit of emotional duality when it comes to authority that you’ll receive. Sudden windfalls will dial you into a new approach.
Taurus
You have great people around you —possibly too many to count! Be careful not to break too many hearts, but recognize how absolutely delicious you are on a daily basis. For you, life, relationships, and love is all about who you are with at the time you are experiencing the sentiment.
Gemini
Don’t set the romantic bar too high, as you need to find a balance between your desires and reality. Expressing yourself may be hard, but important to move your relationship forward. The end of the month brings the promise of a deeper commitment, starting spring off on a good note.
Cancer
While you often identify as being super thrifty, just because you are a big believer in saving pennies for a rainy day, you are bestowed a monetary endowment, which will allow you to spend as you wish. Celebrate your big payback on an investment by treating yourself to something divine.
Leo
Photo by Hannah Bickmore / PEXELS
The cosmos are aligning you with a dream that you’ve had that you never were quite able to obtain. This hope that has sat in your heart can now be a reality in your daily life, as you may ambitiously ask the Universe for gifts throughout the weeks ahead.
Virgo
Your need for freedom might cause some havoc if you are not careful, especially as the month of March presses forward. You move through the month with some ups and downs, but overall there are great wins, and strong communication will set you apart in any long-term creative financial decisions.
Libra
Be open to all possibilities by letting your heart be your guide. This can feel somewhat awkward, but it is going to be so intensely satisfying, and quite frankly, the medicine you’ve been needing. Let love heal you. There are intense times ahead, but the present can and will be rewarding.
Scorpio
Prepare yourself for a lot of power shifts in this realm of your life. You will find yourself feeling your passionate self in the later part of the month. You are feeling yourself and might even consider taking big risks in your romantic life as a result of your confidence.
Sagittarius
Networking will take your career to new heights! Meeting influencers who can help take your product, game, and career to new levels will elevate your brand. March starts off a new cycle which will bring you to be the face of the Internet, even possibly becoming a social media influencer.
Capricorn
Photo by Anna Nekrashevich / PEXELS
March brings transformation your way, as you embrace a new vision of home. At this point, you’ll redecorate or even move into the ideal dwelling of your choice, where you can lavish your pad with luxurious items to satisfy your palate and aesthetic. Host a party to celebrate your home.
Aquarius
Your heart is a giving space, and might actually take hold when you look at your bank account. Be careful not to let your need to help others get in the way of saving the money you need. You’re a generous soul and shouldn’t let people take advantage of you.
Pisces
Photo by cottonbro studio / PEXELS
Expect to feel a punch of financial luck this month, when Jupiter brings financial success and freedom your way. Your friends will serve to alleviate financial stressors that will help you move forward and get out of the monetary hardship you’ve begun facing. Pay them back with kindness and love.
Header image by Pavel Danilyuk / PEXELS