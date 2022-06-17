What To Expect This Cancer Season, According To Your Zodiac Sign
It's hard to believe that Gemini season is almost over, but the Sun officially moves into the sign of Cancer on the 21st this month. In addition to being the official start of summer, Cancer season calls us all to reflect on the things in our lives we want to nurture and protect. The heat of the summer is a super fertile and highly energetic time of year, so it's time to follow through on all the seeds and intentions we planted in the springtime, and to gather with those we love to celebrate. Looking for more specific advice? Take a look at what to expect this Cancer season, and don't forget: We always recommend reading your rising sign horoscope, but your Sun sign and Moon sign horoscopes are also relevant.
Aries
For the last couple of months, you’ve been feeling the wind beneath your wings, especially in relationship to your confidence levels and appearance. Cancer season promises to add even more fuel to the fire, but you’ll also be called to focus on your home and family life. The major lesson to learn this month is to balance your ego and your own needs with your ability to be there for other people, whether at work or at home.
Around June 21st, make an effort to get your finances in order, and to solidify important matters in your career. It could be a great time to ask for a raise, even if it takes a while to get approval.
The New Moon in Cancer on the 28th will be a good time for you to stay home and hang out with your family. Check in with how you’re feeling about that aforementioned self vs. others balance, and pay attention to how family dynamics impact your own impulses and emotional health.
Around July 9, focus on thinking things through before you speak… you might be prone to saying things you’ll regret later, especially to your parents or other immediate family members.
By the time July 13th’s Full Moon in Capricorn rolls around, all these lessons around self vs. others will have come to a head, this time in your work life. Ask yourself how you can be a good teammate, and what boundaries you need to set for yourself in order to preserve your work-life balance so you can show up fully every day.
Taurus
This Cancer season, there will be a major focus on expressing yourself in a way that has a positive impact on your well-being and that of your community. Throughout the season, you may find that you have strong feelings about what’s happening in your immediate surroundings and day-to-day interactions… it’s a good time to examine those feelings more deeply.
Around June 21, your worldview might be challenged or expanded in a way that has to do with how you perceive yourself and your place in the world. It’s a good time to pull out a journal (or chat with your therapist) about any unresolved issues that may be impacting how you view your identity and your beliefs.
Around the 27th, you may find yourself having an emotional or impulsive reaction to something that happens around your workplace or your public life (including on social media). Remember to take a breather and examine why you’re reacting so strongly to the situation.
From the end of June through mid-July, pay attention to your communication style and how it’s reflecting upon who you are as a person: Are you communicating in ways that support how you show up in the world? Pay attention to what you say on the 9th… are you saying what you really mean, or are you actually emotionally triggered? All these themes will come to head around the time of the Full Moon in Capricorn on July 13th. Unexpected events may cause you to react emotionally. There’s nothing wrong with emotions, but try to be present with your feelings so you can react in a healthy way.
Gemini
Your major themes this Cancer season will involve your body and appearance, as well as your finances and belongings. Many of this month’s shifts may be subtle for you, but you’re gearing up for lots of activity once Mars moves into Gemini in August.
For now, focus on building up your confidence and taking care of yourself, your possessions, and your finances. Around July 2 is a good time to sign any contracts or file any paperwork that will lay the groundwork for income down the road. The 9th may bring additional financial opportunities, particularly stemming from friends, coworkers, and your broader network. If you’re partnered up, your SO’s income may be spotlighted around the time of the Full Moon in Capricorn on the 13th.
Around July 14th, be wary of letting fanciful or unrealistic ideas impact your decision making — it’s a good time to participate in fun and lighthearted activities (think socializing with friends, trying new makeup looks, and trying a new self-care routine) but try not to put too much stock into anything that comes up. It’s probably just a passing fad.
Cancer
If your work life picked up steam and gave you renewed energy and focus last month, you can expect that trend to continue on into Cancer season. This is your time to shine! And with a phase like that comes the unfortunate side effect of burnout and mental fatigue. Be sure to nurture yourself as much as you nurture others.
The New Moon in Cancer on the 28th may have you feeling on top of the world. It’s a great time to plant seeds and put pen to paper on some new goals. Just make sure all you set out to accomplish is realistic and achievable so you’re not setting yourself up for failure.
Around the first of the month, expect to be triggered by some difficult feelings, particularly as it relates to your public image or career and your close 1:1 relationships. If you have an S.O., they may be feeling neglected — or maybe the roles are reversed, and you’re the one in that position. Either way, make space around this time to reflect on how the world sees you and how your closest loved ones are responding. Is everything in alignment?
Be on guard for any relationship drama that may arise around the time of the Full Moon on the 13th. Emotions may be running high, and your friendships may be playing a role in some of the drama. Make sure your priorities are in alignment and that you’re treating your nearest and dearest with love and concern… but don’t sacrifice your time in the spotlight if you don’t want to.
Leo
You may be feeling a little introspective this month, Leo, but that’s not a problem. You’ve been evaluating your worldview and making time for personal growth this year, so this month is a good time to let some of that sink in. Your friends will be along for the ride, especially in late June and the first few days of July.
June 21 is a good time to work through any issues related to your body, health, or habits. These won’t be easy issues to resolve, but if you put your values first, you’ll come up with the right answers to your questions.
Around the 5th of the month, you may notice some renewed energy and vitality around your career and public life, but at the same time, an uptick in anxiety and worries may start to make itself known. Try to balance this dynamic with a lot of time spent getting out of your head and into your body. Yoga, mindful movement, and breathing exercises will serve you well as your work life picks up steam.
July 13th’s Full Moon in Capricorn will reemphasize the themes of connecting to your body and doing your best to stay healthy, especially in the wake of a super busy summer. Eat nourishing foods, tune in to your five senses, and get a mindful workout in if you can.
Virgo
Having a hot girl summer, Virgo? As the Sun moves into the sign of Cancer, it will activate your friendships and social connections, shining a light on your social networks. After the 22nd of June, your work life and public image (including your social media accounts, if you have them) will get a nice boost, and you’ll increasingly find that these areas of your life become fun and rewarding.
Around the time of the New Moon in Cancer on the 28th, take the time to make new connections and set intentions for how you’d like these relationships to grow and benefit you. If you’re interested, you might have some opportunities to hook up with someone in your circle — make sure you think things through before you act.
On and around July 5th, you’ll notice some shifts. Increasingly, you’ll feel ready to speak up and communicate with others about what’s on your mind. You're likely to voice your opinions and worldview strongly, and you may be more opinionated than usual. Just make sure you don’t put your foot in your mouth.
The Full Moon in Capricorn on the 13th will bring even more opportunities for fun and self-expression. As Venus switches signs and moves into Cancer on the 17th, you’ll have even more wind beneath your wings, socially. Have fun and enjoy!
Libra
This month promises to be an interesting one as you navigate feeling pulled in multiple directions. While a large part of the season’s focus will be on your career, you’ll also be negotiating how that impacts your home life, partnerships, and family. A key part of this equation will be figuring out your own worldview and paying attention to what you learn about yourself, especially after Venus moves into Gemini on the 22nd of June.
Around the 28th, the New Moon in Cancer will highlight the tension between your closest partnerships (think S.O.s, besties, and business partners) and your personal glory. In what areas of life are you compromising? Do you default to people-pleasing, or to self-referencing? These are great questions to journal about around the time of the New Moon.
The 1st of the month will bring new challenges around this issue, as you’ll feel compelled to take a stand about family matters and things going on at home. You may find that deep-seated issues around your family life are brought up. Try to reflect on how these themes are playing out in your life as an adult.
Pay attention to how well (or not) you’re prioritizing your significant others around the 9th of the month. By the time we reach mid-July (around the Full Moon on the 13th) you’re likely to be mostly focused on keeping the peace at home and reconnecting or disconnecting from loved ones. Know yourself well enough to know what you should prioritize, and what’s holding you back.
Scorpio
As summer heats up, so will your travel plans! With the Sun moving into Cancer on the 21st, you’re kickstarting a period of time that will highlight travel, your worldview, and your personal philosophy. Get ready for a time of learning and inspiration. There’ll also be a big focus on sex and romance. Maybe you and an interesting someone can spend the end of June dreaming big together?
The New Moon on the 28th will be a great time to reflect on how your views have shifted in the last few weeks. But be wary if you start to feel off-kilter; around this time, you may be prone to health issues. Lots of r&r is in order, and self-care is of the utmost priority.
Around the 5th of July, Mars and Mercury changing signs will bring renewed emphasis to your close 1:1 relationships. This may be a particularly passionate time for you, especially if you try to infuse stimulating philosophical conversation into your dates and meetups.
The Full Moon on the 13th should bring some refreshing relief from the intensity of your month. It’ll be a great day to go for a walk, enjoy your surroundings, and meet up with local friends.
Sagittarius
Sagittarius, the Sun in Cancer is getting ready to highlight some of your hidden, darker aspects of yourself. Around the 21st and 22nd of June, you may notice a shift as your focus turns to your closest 1:1 relationships, your sex life, and even your deepest secrets. It’s a good time to open up to others and let your closest friends and family into your inner world. Just make sure you’re putting up the necessary boundaries to make sure you don’t give in to the urge to merge completely.
The New Moon in Cancer on the 28th reinforces themes of sex and sexuality. Keep things light and fun, and if sex isn't a priority right now, use this energy to create something beautiful, whether that’s a work of original art or a solo performance at karaoke.
Things will shift a bit around July 5th when Mars moves into Taurus, highlighting a renewed vigor for activities like your job, daily routines, and even your workout regimen. Use this energy to get sh*t done, but be wary of injury and burnout… they’re real risks for a little more than a month.
Between the Full Moon on the 13th and Venus’s ingress into Cancer on the 17th, the end of Cancer season will be a great time to refocus on your personal finances (as well as your S.O.'s, if you’re coupled up).
Capricorn
Whether this is a summer of love or a summer of besties for you, your relationships with your nearest and dearest are going to be majorly important this month. So will your daily routines; if your closest relationships are supporting you in your day-to-day activities, you’ll be even more likely to stick with them. So fill your life with people who prioritize their own health and wellness, and who encourage you to do the same!
Around the 28th of June, the New Moon in Cancer will have you cozying up with your S.O., your closest pal, or perhaps collaborating with a business partner. This is great, but the thing is, your own inner emotions, childhood wounds, and family of origin may be finding ways to trigger you in different ways. Try to use this as a self-reflection tool, rather than letting your fears get the best of you.
Around the 5th of July, Mercury and Mars bring extra passion into your relationships, sex life, and hobbies. Use this creative energy to get closer to others, pursue your passions, and just plain have fun.
Around the 9th of July, whatever issues arose around the New Moon regarding your partnerships and private emotions are likely to arise again. Make sure you think things through before you speak so you don’t hurt anyone’s feelings or burn bridges unnecessarily.
Finally, the Full Moon in Capricorn on the 13th will help bring some of these themes into focus as you consider what all of it means for your conception of yourself. It’s likely that you’ll learn a lot about yourself this month if you stay present with your thoughts and emotions.
Aquarius
You might as well call this the summer of self-care, Aquarius. There’s going to be a major focus on your wellness, health, and routines this month. As Cancer season kicks off, take care of your mental well-being by immersing yourself in all the pleasurable activities you know make you happy, whether that’s creating art, hanging out with your pals, or seeking out some solo sexy time.
The New Moon in Cancer on the 28th is the perfect time to set wellness goals and start new morning or evening routines.
You may notice some energetic changes around the time of July 5th and beyond. Disruptions at home could test your newly laid wellness plans, but try to utilize that momentum to get things done. A balance of relaxation and productivity will be essential.
Around the time of the Full Moon (the 13th), self-care will be the name of the game. Any ongoing home projects or chores can be set aside as you make time for mental health and relaxation.
Pisces
Pisces, you love to get creative, and this Cancer season is the perfect time to do it. You’ll be especially well-served by creative matters that center around your home — try out some new home projects, start watercolor painting in your backyard, or create some moodboards for interior designs you’d like to try out.
Around the 5th, you’ll be ready to bring some of these new ideas to life — and to show them off to the world. Get out and about in your neighborhood and consider ways you can bring your creativity to your community. Even if you’re not the artistic type, you can speak up at local events, attend galleries and new business openings, and share your ideas with friends and neighbors. While you’ll feel a renewed desire to get involved in your community, you might find that obstacles or annoyances get in your way… try not to let those things cramp your style.
If you’ve been making your life all play and no work, it’s likely to start having consequences around the 9th. While your personal finances are generally looking pretty good this year, you might find that you overestimated your budget or over-promised your resources. This would be a good time to put things straight.
Around the Full Moon on the 13th, you’ll feel inclined to spend time with your pals and any new connections you might have made over the summer. Keep sharing your passions and creativity with others, and next month is sure to be equally fruitful for socialization and fun.
