Wicked: For Good is officially in theaters, and we couldn't be happier! The movie picks up after the end of Part 1: with Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) as a fugitive and Glinda (Ariana Grande) the public face of goodness in Oz. But while the movie includes all the songs and characters you love from the stage musical, there's also one detail I'm absolutely obsessed with when it comes to Paul Tazewell's costume for Glinda.

Glinda's 'Wicked: For Good' costumes hint at her emotional journey.

We saw Glinda wear nothing but pink in the first Wicked movie. Like, she's definitely the pink girl. Well, after the events at the end of the film, and stepping into official, public partnership with the Wizard and Madame Morrible, she wears a brand new dress that weaves in bits of blue and purple into her story.

The color palette is darker and more complex than any of her previous costumes, and the bodice almost has a dizzying effect. I think this totally represents the internal conflict Glinda's feeling going into Wicked: For Good because even though she's standing with the Wizard and Madame Morrible's government, she still has so much love for Elphaba. What do you think?