Did you catch this? 🫧
You Might Have Missed This Major Ariana Grande Detail In 'Wicked: For Good'
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Wicked: For Good is officially in theaters, and we couldn't be happier! The movie picks up after the end of Part 1: with Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) as a fugitive and Glinda (Ariana Grande) the public face of goodness in Oz. But while the movie includes all the songs and characters you love from the stage musical, there's also one detail I'm absolutely obsessed with when it comes to Paul Tazewell's costume for Glinda.
Keep reading to see if you caught this detail about Ariana Grande's Glinda costume in Wicked: For Good.
Glinda's 'Wicked: For Good' costumes hint at her emotional journey.
@britandco Paul Tazewell we LOVE YOU. #wicked #wickedforgood #fyp #arianagrande #glinda ♬ original sound - ash sees all the theater
We saw Glinda wear nothing but pink in the first Wicked movie. Like, she's definitely the pink girl. Well, after the events at the end of the film, and stepping into official, public partnership with the Wizard and Madame Morrible, she wears a brand new dress that weaves in bits of blue and purple into her story.
The color palette is darker and more complex than any of her previous costumes, and the bodice almost has a dizzying effect. I think this totally represents the internal conflict Glinda's feeling going into Wicked: For Good because even though she's standing with the Wizard and Madame Morrible's government, she still has so much love for Elphaba. What do you think?
Why is Wicked Part 2 called For Good?
Universal Pictures
Wicked: For Good is named after the final song of the musical, "For Good," but it's also an homage to the fact that Elphaba and Glinda's friendship changes them forever.
Where can I watch Wicked: For Good?
Universal Pictures
Wicked: For Good premiered in theaters November 21, 2025.
Who's in the Wicked: For Good cast?
Universal Pictures
The Wicked: For Good cast includes:
- Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba
- Ariana Grande as Glinda
- Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero
- Ethan Slater as Boq
- Marissa Bode as Nessarose
- Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard of Oz
- Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible
- Colman Domingo as The Cowardly Lion
Check out Is There Going To Be A Wicked: Part 3? Here's What You Need To Know. for more — and subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for extra movie and TV updates you can't miss.