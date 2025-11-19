The cast just got honest. 🫧 🧹
Is There Going To Be A 'Wicked: Part 3'? Here's What You Need To Know.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about whether we'll see a Wicked: Part 3.
Is there going to be a Wicked part 3?
Wicked was split up into two films because there are two acts of the original Broadway musical. AKA, we probably won't see a third installment. Bowen Yang jokingly told Variety at the New York premiere, “I think we leave it here. I’m going to pitch a Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead story with my and Bronwyn James’ characters."
And during a panel, Ariana Grande clarified that even though "we can count on there always being another farewell tour," it doesn't necessarily mean we'll see a Wicked 3.
"I know that there's a great peace that's coming along with this coming out and I think there's a peace that's felt, because people will finally get to know the full truth of these women," she says, adding that she's "really relieved" audiences will "finally get to see and know and love" Glinda during part 2.
"No one's going anywhere. We're not saying goodbye to anything," she continues. "These characters will be a part of our hearts always. They've changed our lives irrevocably and permanently, and I'm so grateful for that."
Who's in the Wicked cast?
Universal Pictures
The Wicked cast for both movies includes:
- Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba
- Ariana Grande as Glinda
- Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero
- Ethan Slater as Boq
- Marissa Bode as Nessarose
- Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard of Oz
- Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible
Where can I watch Wicked: For Good?
Universal Pictures
Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025. You can watch the first Wicked movie on Peacock now!
