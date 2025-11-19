Is There Going To Be A 'Wicked: Part 3'? Here's What You Need To Know.

flies into theaters on November 21, and after two years of pink and green — and plenty ofandmoments — you might be wondering, Is there going to be a Wicked part 3? Well, we have all the info you need to know about a potential third installment...including what the cast has said about it.

Is there going to be a Wicked part 3?

Wicked was split up into two films because there are two acts of the original Broadway musical. AKA, we probably won't see a third installment. Bowen Yang jokingly told Variety at the New York premiere, “I think we leave it here. I’m going to pitch a Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead story with my and Bronwyn James’ characters."

And during a panel, Ariana Grande clarified that even though "we can count on there always being another farewell tour," it doesn't necessarily mean we'll see a Wicked 3.

"I know that there's a great peace that's coming along with this coming out and I think there's a peace that's felt, because people will finally get to know the full truth of these women," she says, adding that she's "really relieved" audiences will "finally get to see and know and love" Glinda during part 2.

"No one's going anywhere. We're not saying goodbye to anything," she continues. "These characters will be a part of our hearts always. They've changed our lives irrevocably and permanently, and I'm so grateful for that."