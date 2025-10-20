Whoa, 'Wicked: For Good' Just Added A Major Actor To The Cast

You might have missed the Bridgerton cameo in the first Wicked movie (spoiler alert: Fiyero's horse was the same horse Jonathan Bailey used in the hit Netflix show), but director Jon M. Chu just let the world know the sequel film, Wicked: For Good, will feature an amazing cameo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion — and they just confirmed who we'll hear in the movie.

Keep reading to see who's playing the Cowardly Lion in Wicked: For Good, out in theaters November 21, 2025.

Who's playing the Cowardly Lion in the Wicked: For Good cast? While discussing the new movie with Deadline, Jon M. Chu revealed he actually sent a major actor an Instagram DM to ask him to join the film. “I was like, ‘It’s not a ton of lines, but maybe you have a little time. I know you’re busy. I’ll come to you,'" the Crazy Rich Asians director said. "He was like, ‘Why the f—k not, let’s go!’ And then we went ahead and recorded the lines.” He didn't reveal who the actor is, but he does promise, “Man, wait until the red carpet when the actor who gave us the Cowardly Lion’s voice steps foot on it. It’ll be wild.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wicked: For Good (@wickedmovie) Well, we finally know who's voicing the role: Colman Domingo. The actor's casting was confirmed on October 20 with an Instagram reel showing Colman lying in a pile of stuffed lions. "See you in Oz," he says in the video.

Universal Pictures The actors might be walking the red carpet next month, but the characters have a journey along the Yellow Brick Road, and Jon revealed this one detail was actually a huge challenge for the team. “We were doing, sound of the mix, the final mix. But really at the end it was color that was holding us back, because we were getting new visual effects," he said. "And then green is so sensitive. You can have so many ranges. And every time you switch… to the HDR version, to the IMAX version, to the Dolby version, those greens go everywhere…It’s her skin. And then the yellows in the yellow brick road. It can’t be the honey brick road; it has to be the yellow brick road." The color grade remains a big point of discussion for fans of the movie who constantly discuss the movie's visuals. But any dedicated Wicked fan can rest assured that as much as they care, Jon M. Chu cares even more! “We had to really be careful," he said. "So we spent a lot of time, way more time, not to repaint them, but just tweak to make sure it was in the range that we expected on the film version, on the Dolby version, because you just get more colors in HDR or stuff like that.”

