Cynthia Erivo Talks Working With "Sweetheart" Jonathan Bailey On 'Wicked': "He's A Dream."

Elphaba's war cry was the vocalization heard 'round the world in November of 2024 when Wicked flew into theaters. The powerful witch (played by Cynthia Erivo) has a voice as gorgeous as emeralds, and for Erivo, taking care of her voice is a top priority.

"When I start the day, especially when I'm singing, brushing my teeth is really helpful," the actress, who's currently partnering with Listerine on their Wash Your Mouth™️ Campaign, tells Brit + Co over the phone. "Doing my oral care...opens up my breathing. It opens up my respiratory system, strangely enough, and it sort of clears everything out, so I feel really open before I get on stage."

"Sometimes I think we think it's just the sound you make," Cynthia continues. "It's actually your whole breathing system that works too. And when you can take care of your health and your mouth, and you can take care of your oral health, that also aids the way you breathe and so it then aids the way I sing."

Here's what Cynthia Erivo had to say about health, wellness, and Wicked: For Good.

Cynthia Erivo loves showing off her smile. Taking care of her oral health isn't just about prepping her voice — it's also about showing the world her gorgeous (and iconic!) smile. "I am really proud of the smile that I have," Cynthia Erivo says. "Yes, I get my nails done, we all know that, and yes, I get a massage and I love clothes, so I pick the pieces that I love and I take care of my skin and I shave my own head and all of that. None of that is complete without making sure that my oral health is also taken care of." She also knows that her smile is one of the first things people see when they meet her. "I can't not take care of that," she shares. "I say it's my signature, with the gap as well. [It's] one of the things that makes me me."

Taking care of her teeth is a little easier these days. Cynthia doesn't have to worry about fighting a strong sweet tooth (at least, not anymore). Her current go-to snack are panda king nuts. "It's like peanuts coated in like I guess like biscuits, they're just really tasty and I don't know what nutritional value they have, but they taste great," she says. "I take a little snack bag of them with me everywhere...It's weird because I used to have a really terrible, terrible sweet tooth, it was like unbelievable and then one day just went away. I can't even explain to you why or what happened. It just stopped and I'm glad for it." And when I share that I can never say no to chocolate — specifically a handful of chocolate chips — she's genuinely shocked! "That's very unique, never heard that," she says. "But I like that because it means that you can pick sparingly, you know, a little handful there. Nothing wrong with that. Just make sure you brush your teeth afterwards."

Cynthia Erivo shares that oral health also makes her feel more confident. Amy Sussman/Getty Images "I think being able take care of my mouth holistically is something that makes me confident in what I have, in that smile," she continues. When it comes to feeling confident, Cynthia says the best advice is "to find out what makes you you." "I don't put on anything that I don't want to wear. Anything that doesn't make me feel good, I'm not wearing," she says. "That in itself means that I can step up with something that makes me feel confident immediately." The Wicked actress is always booked and busy, but establishing her favorite routines is the key to feeling her best, like brushing her teeth and doing a full skincare routine before she gets off a plane. "I find that those routines that make you feel good. [They] should be the things that you keep doing, wherever you are. I find a way to make sure that I get to take care of myself before I even put on the fancy outfit. And so it's everything that happens before the dress goes on. It's everything that happens before the makeup goes on that actually influences how I feel once the dress is on."

But health also includes taking care of her soul. And after the red carpets and the events and all the press that comes with being one of the most recognizable stars in the world, Cynthia says it's just as important to take care of her soul as it is to take care of her body, especially as she films in Vancouver. "What I have been doing daily is a walk," she tells me. "There's a seafront that's really beautiful, looks right out on the river and I've been doing that. And I always listen to an audio book, usually like a self help book or something. And I've been starting to practice meditation, which is not an easy thing, but I've been getting better and better at focusing in and meditating and taking the time to just sort of be, whilst moving through the day."

We'll see Cynthia Erivo (and her smile!) on the big screen with 'Wicked: For Good.' Universal Pictures, Courtesy of Vanity Fair And it won't be long before she's swept up into the press run for Wicked: For Good, which hits theaters this November. The first movie was a massive hit for theater kids and fantasy movie lovers alike, and Cynthia's very excited for everyone to see how the journey wraps up. "This next film is sort of a conclusion to the story, [it] was really moving and deep and they're mature in this," she says of her, Jonathan Bailey, and Ariana Grande's characters. "They've really grown, all three of them have. Working with Johnny, I mean, he's a dream. He's such a sweetheart and so thoughtful, and I love the progression of their story, and where it goes and how we sort of found it for ourselves and what that has become." And even the most dedicated Wicked fan will be surprised this fall! "It's different from stage and I hope people love it just as much as I do," Cynthia continues. "Discovering how these two women have grown together and grown apart in ways, but had to rediscover each other was a really interesting, lovely sort of journey that they have to come to in their own time. And so myself and Ariana finding it together was really special. It was just a trip the whole way through, you know? There's no one thing that was special because the whole thing was [a] massive journey."

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.