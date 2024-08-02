You’ll Never Guess Which ‘Emily in Paris’ Co-Star Ashley Park Is Dating IRL
Paris is known as the City of Love, and that has never rung more true than in Emily in Paris. The Emily-Gabriel-Alfie love triangle definitely takes center stage, but as the show has progressed, the supporting characters have gotten their fair share of romance, too. Think of Sylvie and Antoine (though that was an affair), Camille and Sofia (which was also an affair…), and Mindy and Benoit (not an affair — yay! — but they did break up in Season 3). Emily’s Paris has proved its matchmaking powers on screen, but the City of Love has also worked its magic for Ashley Park (Mindy Chen) off-screen — with none other than her on-screen boyfriend, Paul Forman (Nicolas de Léon)!
Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix
Park and Forman met while filming Season 3 of Emily in Paris in 2022. Forman joined the cast as Nicolas de Léon, the heir to JVMA and one of Mindy’s classmates from boarding school. As their characters were reconnecting on screen, Park and Forman were connecting on set. They posed together in plenty of behind-the-scenes pictures that were posted when Season 3 dropped that December.
Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix
Dating rumors started circulating in 2023 when Park revealed she had a boyfriend during an interview with People that July. Although she didn’t reveal his identity, she said that she had “just never been with someone so supportive. And not supportive like, ‘Oh, that’s so cool for you,’ but who genuinely feels happiness when I do.” The interview mentions that Park’s boyfriend showed up at the end of the cover shoot to spend time with her before she had to jump on a flight — how sweet!
Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix
The couple took their soft launch a little further in October 2023 by attending The Hollywood Reporter’s Beauty Dinner in support of Park’s hairstylist and makeup artist. They were photographed holding hands and staying together all night, with Park introducing Forman to her friends who were in attendance, according to People.
Courtesy of Netflix
Their relationship was confirmed in January 2024 in the most Emily in Paris-appropriate way: via Instagram. Park posted a series of photos and videos of herself and Forman in the hospital as she revealed that she had become seriously ill going into the new year. In her lengthy caption, she wrote that she was “grateful most of all to [Forman] for being unconditionally by [her] side” through the entire ordeal. “I love you Paul. More than I can ever say,” she said, to which Forman responded, “My love” with a red heart emoji in the comments.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Vogue
Since then, the couple has been loving each other loudly and proudly in real life and on social media. Seriously, they’re THAT couple but in a they-genuinely-love-each-other kind of way. From red carpets to Roman holidays, Park and Forman’s relationship seems rock solid. Let’s hope their characters’ relationship is too in the upcoming season of Emily in Paris!
Header image via Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix