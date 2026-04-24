The Beach Read movie is coming sooner than you might expect. Yulin Kuang has confirmed that Beach Read is officially the next Emily Henry movie that's coming to our screens — and that she hopes to start filming this year! The People We Meet on Vacation screenwriter is writer and director for the Beach Read movie, and in addition to recently casting Phoebe Dynevor as January and Patrick Schwarzenegger as Gus, it appears that the release date might have gotten leaked.

Here's the latest update on Emily Henry's Beach Read movie.

The Latest Update On Emily Henry's 'Beach Read' Movie The Washington Post reports that Yulin Kuang is planning to shoot Beach Read in 2026, which means we could see the movie in 2027! And considering IMDb lists that the movie's release date is April 14, 2027, fans are convinced we'll be seeing the movie next spring (although it's important to note 20th Century hasn't confirmed the release date). This is a perfect time for the movie to come out because it really launches us into the summer season, and provides an escape after the winter! Yulin really wants a theatrical release (as do I): “The parts that you look forward to as a romance consumer, as a reader, as a viewer, those parts when you’re all together — it’s like church. You can feel that buzz,” she says. “And I think that’s something that we need.”

Is Beach Read going to be a movie? Amazon Yes, the Beach Read movie is coming soon! Writer-director Yulin Kuang told Brit + Co exclusively that she "really cares" about giving fans of the book a good experience. "I truly believe that art belongs to the audience once it's out in the world," she says. "And so saying too much, it feels prescriptive, you know? So I hope they enjoy it. I hope that they know that a lot of care is going into the adaptations. I remember what it's like to be watching with anxious hearts about the announcements of all my favorite adaptations. And so that's the main thing. I hope they know that I really, really care."

The Emily Henry x Ayo Edebiri x Paul Mescal rom-com is imminent. Jeff Spicer/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images There were plenty of Beach Read casting rumors, which seemed to start when Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri started posting selfies together, and fans immediately picked up on their chemistry — and started calling for the two actors to star in a rom-com together. "The Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri romcom is imminent," one X user tweeted. And when Emily Henry reposted one of their selfies on her story? Fans of the author's first romance novel immediately fancast the two actors as Gus and January. And with their personalities, and the way they complement each other, there's literally no one else I could see playing these roles at the moment. While Emily "can’t confirm or deny anything with casting for any movie," the author did admit that "they would be amazing. I actually saw them being discussed [online] for several different roles — and I definitely have a favorite. But it’s fun, because different adaptations would either have one of them playing to type, or one of those adaptations would have them both playing to type, and one of them would have them both playing against type. It’s an interesting thing. I mean, they’re great, they could do anything.” Maybe we'll see them in another adaptation! After Paul told Awards Watch he wants to do a romance movie with Ayo in "the next five years," The Bear actress agreed she's game...on one condition. "If somebody writes us a good script," she says. "It has to be in an About Time vibe. Something that’s got, like, a heart, so he can still flex his drama muscles where it’s like, the covert rom-com. Like, still a rom-com, but we got to get something inventive."

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This post has been updated.