The 'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Ending, Explained
Pop open a bottle of Champère — Emily in Paris is back! Season 4 is right around the corner, with Part 1 premiering on August 15 and Part 2 premiering on September 12. The official trailer Netflix released on July 22 promises Season 4 will deliver much more of the drama we’ve come to crave from our favorite fictional expat. The Alfie vs. Gabriel debate is very much still on, and Emily’s trying to balance her heart and career more than ever before (all while dressed in chic couture from head to toe, of course). She’s totally booked — and for the first time in EIP’s history, that includes a ticket to Italy.
Before you start packing your bags to join her on her Roman holiday, take a second to re-familiarize yourself with Emily’s Paris. Season 3 ended on a très dramatic note for nearly everyone in the show, which may have been slightly overshadowed by the bombshell revealed at the very end of the final episode. Season 4 picks up right where Season 3 left off, so before you jump in, read this rundown of where we left Emily and her friends in the Season 3 finale, “Charade.”
Gabriel opens his restaurant
L’Esprit de Gigi is officially in business, and that business is BOOMING. Gabriel’s focused on getting a Michelin star. Luckily for him, Luc is, ahem, intimately acquainted with a Michelin inspector, whose identity is supposed to remain anonymous. He hits up his ex-girlfriend Marianne for dinner at L’Esprit de Gigi under the pretense of catching up. She thinks the food is noteworthy — and if Gabriel keeps up the good work, it’ll even be Michelin-star worthy.
Mindy stands up to Nico
As Season 3 progresses, Nicolas (the heir to JVMA, Agence Grateau’s main competitor) starts causing issues between Mindy and Emily. In the season finale, Mindy makes it clear that Emily will always take priority over him. He apologizes for his behavior by chartering a helicopter to Camille and Gabriel’s engagement party and apologizing to Emily. Remember, if he wanted to, he would.
And in more Mindy news, she’s going to Eurovision!
As Mindy waits in her apartment for Nico so they can travel to Gabriel and Camille’s engagement party together, Benoit shows up at her door with huge news: their band is going to compete in Eurovision! The last time Mindy participated in a TV singing competition didn’t go so well. Will Eurovision be Chinese Popstar 2.0, or will Mindy finally redeem her reputation?
Julien leaves Agence Grateau
After Emily interjects into way too many of his pitches (like his pitch to Turner & Ascot in the finale) without anyone batting an eye, and because he generally feels undervalued at Agence Grateau, Julien accepts a job offer from JVMA. The marketing dream team is officially splitting up.
Laurent G is coming to Paris
Sylvie’s husband is taking his private membership club from Saint-Tropez to the Seine. Sylvie is thrilled — until she learns that a major investor in the club is Louis de Leon, JVMA’s owner and Sylvie’s former boss who acted inappropriately toward her. We don’t know exactly what happened between them, but it’s clear that Emily in Paris is building a subplot about the #MeToo movement.
Camille and Gabriel are engaged… and then they’re not
Emily and Mindy spot Camille and Sofia having lunch at the same restaurant as them. They’re the only two people who know Camille and Sofia are having an affair — or were, since the couple was arguing at lunch. The ensuing conversation is awkward, to say the least.
At Camille and Gabriel’s engagement party, Emily tells Camille she saw her kissing Sofia on Alfie’s rooftop and encourages her to tell Gabriel. Camille refuses, saying the now-ended affair was just a fling Gabriel doesn’t need to know about. Camille later spots Gabriel kissing Emily’s hand before pulling in for a hug. Granted, the optics aren’t great, but it was totally innocent; Gabriel was just thanking Emily for her involvement in the Michelin star situation!
Riding on the high of the Michelin star news, Gabriel suggests he and Camille get married right then and there. Shocked, Camille agrees, but can’t make it through her vows. She reveals that she broke her pact with Emily (the one saying neither of them would date Gabriel) because she was scared of losing him to her. She tells the whole chapel that Gabriel and Emily are in love with each other and walks out of her own wedding. Now that’s a French exit.
Alfie and Emily break up
After Camille’s declaration at the chapel, Alfie breaks up with Emily, saying he’s “nobody’s second choice.” Honestly, good for him. As much as I’m on Team Alfie as a character, it’s clear that Emily and Gabriel have a lot of unresolved tension, and I think I speak for all of us when I say that I need something to happen between them STAT.
Emily and Gabriel admit they have feelings for each other
It’s about time! Thanks to Camille’s speech in the chapel, Gabriel and Emily finally confront the truth everyone’s known for three seasons now: their undeniable chemistry has created some major (and mutual) underlying feelings.
Now that Alfie and Camille seem to be out of the picture, Emily and Gabriel can give their relationship a fair shot, right? Well, because Emily Cooper can never catch a break, not all is fair in the city of love and war, because…
Camille is pregnant!
In the last thirty seconds of the season, Gabriel tells Emily that Camille came back from Greece (where she had an affair with Sofia) to tell him she’s pregnant with his baby. The news is dropped so suddenly that neither Emily nor her viewers have a chance to react with anything more than a dropped jaw and an “Oh my God.” Would it really be Emily in Paris if the season didn’t end on a soapy cliffhanger?
Now that you’re all caught up, grab your passport (your TV remote) and fly back into the world of Emily in Paris! Break out the fancy wine and your most fashionable PJ set and press play on Season 4. It’s what Emily would want. Check out our TikTok for more!
