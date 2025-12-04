Bath & Body Works Candle Day Is Back For One Weekend Only

Get ready, fragrance fans: Bath & Body Works’ highly-anticipated Candle Day returns tonight! The annual event is your chance to snag the brand’s beloved 3-wick candles at the lowest price of the year, $9.95 each. Featuring everything from classic fan-favorite scents to new, limited-edition aromas, it’s sure to cause a frenzy – years past have drawn customers to stores before they even open so they can get their hands on the candles.

Planning to shop Bath & Body Works Candle Day 2025? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Candle Day? Bath & Body Works Candle Day is an annual sale at Bath & Body Works in which the brand’s 3-wick candles go on sale for the lowest price of the year. This year, they’ll be available for $9.95 each (typically $26.95). Bath & Body Works Will feature over 180 candles for 2025, including new, exclusive scents and some throwbacks for OG Bath & Body Works fans. This year marks the brand’s 14th annual Candle Day. “Candle Day is a cherished tradition that our customers countdown to every year,” said Betsy Schumacher, chief merchandising officer at Bath & Body Works. “It’s the ultimate Bath & Body Works shopping event— a moment when we deliver what we do best: high-quality 3-wick candles, crafted with innovation and artistry, alongside new fragrances and exclusive surprises designed to give consumers exactly what they desire.”

When is Bath & Body Works Candle Day 2025? Bath & Body Works Candle Day begins online at 10 p.m. ET on December 4. The sale will continue in Bath & Body Works stores from December 5-7.

Why should I shop the Candle Day sale? Bath & Body Works Candle Day is the perfect chance to stock up on candles, whether it’s for your own home or someone else’s as a holiday gift. Bath & Body Works carries hundreds of different scents, too, so you're sure to find something that aligns with your personal taste. They also collaborate with top fragrance houses (the same ones that work with luxury brands, per Bath & Body Works) for their scent profiles, making each $9.95 candle feel oh-so special. Bath & Body Works customers can expect new scents like Butterscotch Swirl and Rum Rum Reindeer for Candle Day 2025. Seasonal fan-favorites like Fresh Balsam and Winter Candy Apple will also be on sale. Plus, back for a limited time: Moonlight Path, In The Stars, Japanese Cherry Blossom, and more.

