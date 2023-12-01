Does This $20 Glossier You Perfume Dupe Really Live Up To The OG?
I wear the Glossier You perfume every single day, no matter what I’m doing. Working from home? Gimme a little spritz. Going out with my girls? I’m spraying it all over myself. I’m a ride-or-die, and I love smelling good, so imagine my surprise when the internet started blabbing about a Glossier You dupe – and a more affordable one at that.
The dupe in question is the MIX:BAR Cloud Musk eau de parfum. I was interested in testing its dupe-ability because a few people had described it as “peppery,” which is the first quality I associate with Glossier You.But how does the pricing, packaging, wear, and scent really compare? Ahead, my personal account of the twofragrances to determine if there’s really a Glossier You dupe on our hands.
Packaging + Price
Both perfumes sell the same amount of product – each bottle holds 50 milliliters. One bottle of Glossier You will run you $68, while the MIX:BAR Cloud Musk costs $19.99. That means the MIX:BAR pick costs less than a third of what Glossier You is.
Based on how often I wear it, I know for a fact that the Glossier You bottle is made from glass. I enjoy how unique the bottle shape and color are – it features a gentle divot in which you can fit your thumb when you’re spritzing it alongside an understated yet signature Glossier “G” logo at the base. It’s all very minimalistic and very chic IMO. The light pink bottle and cherry red cap are just darling and make me feel super girly each time I apply it.
The MIX:BAR Cloud Musk bottle seems to be made out of a frosted glass material, while I’m certain the cap is plastic. If you’re looking for a visually similar Glossier You dupe, this bottle probably won’t feel as satisfying. Though it feels just as heavy in the hand as the Glossier You does, its shape is entirely different, sitting at a shorter height since it’s wider at the base. I do really appreciate that the labeling on the bottle is done in a reflective rose gold shade – because after all, no matter what scent you spray on, it should feel luxurious.
Wear
Pulling from my (albeit novice) experience with fragrance, there’s really no avoiding scents fading over time. The time it takes for the fragrance to waver will depend on your activity level, whether you’ve been outside or not, and even your skin type. I tested the longevity for both the Glossier You and MIX:BAR perfumes (each one on opposite wrists) during a day I worked from home to limit aromatic distractions.After a whole day (about 10 hours, from 7am to 5pm) of wear, the MIX:BAR scent hailed as the long-lasting winner. While I could still detect notes of the Glossier You on my right wrist, the MIX:BAR retained more potency over time, meaning it smelled very similar at the end to how it did at the beginning of my day.
Scent
According to Glossier’s website, the primary notes in Glossier You are pink pepper (described as “bright, sparkling, and spicy”), iris (“earthy, green, floral”), ambrette seeds (“woody, warm, and sweet”), and ambrox (“creamy, musky, and salty”).
There’s clearly a lot going on inside this bottle, but to me, the standout scent – and what makes it recognizable – is that sparkling pink pepper and the musky ambrox. While it is musky, it’s also magically sweet.
Glossier You also has a fun factor of personalization – it includes “You” for a reason. It’s meant to smell a little differently on everyone. I’m not sure if it’s just the marketing talking, but I adore that about it.
The MIX:BAR Cloud Musk (popularly claimed as a Glossier You dupe) has different top, middle, and bottom notes from its opponent, which is why I can definitively say it’s not a strong dupe.
With everything from blue cypress, cardamom, iris, jasmine, cotton peony, tonka beans, and sheer woods in it, the overall scent of Cloud Musk comes out more warm and spicy than bright and sparkling. I could see where beauty fans were connecting the two, though. Both perfumes have an element of iris. But because iris is more of an undertone than a main note in each, I wouldn’t say they’re very similar.
Each perfume works well respectively. They are definitely both unique in their own ways – with Glossier You being more cheerful, and MIX:BAR Cloud Musk being more sultry and mysterious. Comparing them is just not in the equation.
Lead photo by Meredith Holser.
