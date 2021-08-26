Everything You Need For A Luxurious Night Routine
If you're in need of some serious relaxation, it might be time to update your night routine. After long days of working hard and playing harder (and sometimes the opposite, if we're honest), not to mention a year and a half that's felt like a scary movie, self-care is more important than ever. Try out some new breathing techniques, give yourself a scalp massage, and check out these necessities to reset your night routine .
Products + Tools
Bliss Well Yes!™ Healthy Glow Multivitamin Scrub ($8)
Clean and exfoliate with this gentle foaming scrub. Full of vitamins and free from parabens, this is the perfect addition to your skincare routine.
Lush Goddess Bath Bomb ($9)
Nothing makes a soak in the tub extra-luxurious like a bath bomb! Float away on the scent of smoky florals in this shimmery bestseller.
Pink Moon Rose Quarts Gua Sha ($35)
Give yourself a face massage with this Gua Sha tool, the likes of which have been used in China for more than 4,000 years. It promotes blood flow, reduces inflammation, and will help with facial tension.
no b.s. Antioxidant CoQ10 Cream ($50)
This cream will plump and soften while bringing your skin back to life. Healthy glow here we come!
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Adaptogens and Coconut Water ($9)
This vegan and cruelty-free spray is the latest addition to the Mario Badescu Facial Spray collection. With aloe and coconut water, it's the perfect treat for your skin.
Beautini no shade Mask ($48 for 4)
Illuminate, soothe, and refresh with this mask that will make you feel vibrant inside and out. Just mix, apply, and peel off for supercharged radiance.
Herbivore Botanicals Jade Facial Roller ($30)
Firm up the look of your skin and support your lymphatic system's detoxification process. Try massaging a serum into your skin or use the roller with a sheet mask.
Chillhouse Body Oil Mist ($48)
Spritz this restorative mist into your hands or directly onto your body and feel the sweet almond and primrose oils take effect. We're already more relaxed.
DIY Essential Oil Roll-ons
Because essential oils can help with stress, mood, and headaches, they're a great tool to stash in your beauty bag or have at your desk. Plus, since these babies are DIY, you can customize them to fit your needs!
Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask ($42)
Avocoado, retinol, and niacinamide are the main ingredients in this powerful sleeping mask. It works all night to moisturize and de-puff so you wake up fresh faced.
Extras
Terra 9-Piece Essentials Nail Kit ($48, was $64)
Nothing puts a pep in your step quite like a good manicure. Give yourself the at-home treatment with this kit that comes with a top coat, base coat, and your color of choice.
Lurera Faux Fur Lurera Pillow ($70)
Get a good night's sleep with the world's first anti-anxiety pillow, complete with its own heartbeat! There's also a heating pad you can put in the microwave to warm it up.
Drop It Wine Drops ($15)
Enjoy your favorite glass of wine, without the morning-after headache. These tasteless drops remove wine sulfites and tannins in just 20 seconds.
BHLDN Annet Chemise ($68)
Cozy up on your favorite chair in this silky number. We're loving the lacy sleeve detail!
A Cup of Tea
Unwind with a cup of caffeine-free tea that will warm you from head to toe.
Read A Book
Get lost in a great book, especially since reading can help relieve stress. Additionally, reading is SO much better for your nighttime routine than staring into a screen... Screens emit blue light, which can make your body think it's daytime.
Give Yourself a Massage
Relieve headaches, sinus pressure, and dark circles with these easy massages you can do in the bath or in bed.
Popcorn
If you're looking for a healthy midnight snack, what's better than some homemade popcorn? Since it's low in calories, it will keep you satisfied without weighing you down.
