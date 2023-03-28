Make Your Perfume Last All Day With THIS Secret Trick
Discovering my signature scent is one of the first things that made me feel like an adult woman. Like an 80's businesswoman, who wears shoulder pads and has a briefcase and drinks gin martinis while she yells through a really chunky phone — kind of like a mix of Charlotte Pickles and Murphy Brown. It made me feel grown up in a way that I really enjoyed.
I got my first fragrance from my mom. She bought me a bottle of Marc Jacobs Daisy because it looked like a ladybug. My aunt bought me HER by Burberry next — and who doesn't want to be a Burberry girl? But I never got to explore on my own. I pulled samples from magazines (shoutout to Taylor Swift’s Wonderstruck, those were bomb) and bought tried-and-true faves like Clinique Happy and Victoria’s Secret body sprays, trying to find out what felt like me. Finally, I settled on Mojave Ghost by BYREDO thanks to a fortuitous free sample — I immediately knew it was the one when the sample ran out and I cried a little. It's full of amber and florals which are my absolute favorite.
Unfortunately, when you do find that signature scent, it can be tough getting fragrance to last all day. I often find my scents dwindling by the end of the day, but thanks to some handy TikTok tips (and personal trial and error), I found the perfect routine to make sure my perfume makes it morning, noon, and night. Here's what I learned:
Understand Your Scent Family
This may seem a bit basic, but to understand how to layer fragrant products properly you have to know what scent family your favorite smell comes from. Scent families range from fresh and floral, to powdery and sweet. Knowing this will help you find supporting products that match up with your preferred perfume. With thoughtful pairing across your beauty and bath products, you can get a better idea of what scent notes go together and layer accordingly. Websites like Fragrantica can tell you the top, middle, and base notes of your fragrances if you need a little help to start.
Shower Strategies
The next step starts in the shower. By knowing the notes of your favorite smell, you can then choose body washes and shower oils that go compliment it. A lot of today's brands create matching products, so that the work is already done for you, but you can mix and match your shower faves however you’d like within the scent family. This body care serves as the base for your fragrance, so lather, rinse, and repeat! When it comes to setting this solid scent foundation, I just want to reiterate: the repeat part is necessary. Don't let anyone who uses a 3-in-1 shampoo try to convince you otherwise!
Lotion Up, Ladies!
While your skin is still a bit damp post-shower, go in with your body lotion. This step is really important, because not only are you hydrating your skin, but you're also adding an extra layer of fragrance to help create that lasting impression for your scent. As mentioned previously, many fragrance lines come with accompanying body products, so you can pick a lotion from the line or pair it with another appropriately scented option. I’m a sensitive skin girly, so I can't use just anything (otherwise there's itchy hell to pay), but you can use whatever you need to as long as your lotion is unscented or falls into your chosen scent family.
The Secret Ingredient
This may seem like a trick, but it’s honestly more of a lifestyle change. Some of my favorite fragrance creators — like @blackgirlssmellgood onTikTok — showed me the light by using some slightly unexpected products. The main way you can make your perfume last longer is by putting Vaseline or Aquaphor on your key pulse points before you spray. The scent clings to the product as it dries, making it last much longer throughout your day. The more you know! 🌟
Location, Location, Location
Last but not least, where you actually spray your perfume is incredibly important. I grew up spraying my chest and wrists, rubbing them together furiously like I was about to start a fire. Then, I went through a phase of spraying and walking through the cloud back and forth (yes, it was the Victoria’s Secret perfume). Finally, after learning from people who know better, I now spray behind the ears, on the chest, on the wrist (no rubbing), and on the top of my head for good measure. (No one told me to do that last one — I just like it. 😉) According to an excellent favorite perfume experts, TikTok creator @professorperfume says you can also spray your outfit and let it marinate while you do all your other self care steps.
And Voila!
Each step adds up to your perfume lasting all day long, leaving everyone wondering, “Who smells so good?” Like I mentioned, it may take some playing around to get the right combination for you. However when you finally figure out the formula, you'll have people coming up to you all the time asking what you're wearing. Unless you're an A-list, red carpet celebrity and this happens to you already. Then it's just good advice. 😏
