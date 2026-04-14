It's Official! 'White Lotus' Star Patrick Schwarzenegger Joins Emily Henry's 'Beach Read' as Gus Everett

We finally have our Gus Everett. The Beach Read movie will be here before we know it, and after 20th Century confirmed that we'd see Bridgerton's Daphne Bridgerton as our leading lady January Andrews, everyone was wondering who would play opposite her. Well on April 14, we finally got confirmation that White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger would play the romantic leading man.

Who's starring with Phoebe Dynevor in the Beach Read cast?

Director Yulin Kuang announced Patrick Schwarzenegger's role as Gus with an Instagram post on April 14. "'Patrick is a slow burn,' is what I wrote in my notes after meeting him for the first time. There was something about the way he talked about his feelings on love and romance that I couldn’t forget," she says in the post. "But I was unconvinced we’d found our Gus, because I knew we had to be exhaustive in our efforts, given how important this character is to readers."

She continues that they went through a sixth-month casting period for the role, and "once we knew Phoebe would be our January, my efforts became more focused and specific - not on who would play the best Gus according to the text, but who would play the best Gus opposite our specific January. That meant in-person director sessions and chemistry reads with Phoebe."

"The moment Patrick sat across from her, there was something electric in the room with us. 'There’s magic to chase here,' I wrote in my notes afterwards. I checked in with Phoebe after the reads and she said, 'It’s obviously Patrick, isn’t it?' and I thought to myself, ‘So she feels it too.’"

I've always imagined someone like Dev Patel or Lewis Pullman, but if both Phoebe and Yulin believed it should be Patrick, I'm definitely intrigued.