After years of speculation, it's official: Phoebe Dynevor will star as January Andrews in the new movie adaptation of Emily Henry's Beach Read. But turns out, she also doesn't know who is starring opposite her as Gus Everett. Without a doubt, this has been the most-discussed movie cast of all of the upcoming rom-coms, and fans have name dropped everyone from Ayo Edebiri to Zoey Deutch to Dakota Johnson — but we finally know who's leading Emily Henry's upcoming adaptation.

Who's in the Beach Read cast?

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Emily Henry announced that Phoebe Dynevor would star as January Andrews on February 19, 2026. "More soon 😏," the author (who's also penned Book Lovers, Funny Story, and People We Meet on Vacation) wrote on Instagram.

At her core January is a romantic and manages to strike a balance between sassy and cautious. I think Phoebe is the perfect star to bring this character to life, but we're only halfway there. We'll have to see who gets cast as Gus Everett — and the EmHen fans can barely contain their excitement. (It's me, I'm fans).

And turns out, Phoebe also can't wait to see who will play Gus...because she also doesn't know. There are plenty of fan campaigns for a variety of actors including Donàl Finn and Lewis Pullman, and Phoebe says it's "crazy" to not know who her costar will be. "I'm also seeing all the fans and who they'd like, and often I'm like 'Yeah! He'd be great! Is he available?'" she told Collider. "But maybe by the time this comes out, we'll know." (Chat, we still do not know, but maybe this means an announcement is coming soon? This sounds promising.).

"There's so many reasons why I'm very excited about this project," Phoebe continues. "Emily Henry is obviously huge in the book world. But this book in particular, Beach Read, the characters are so well-developed. They have such rich backstories...It's been a while since I've been able to do [romance]. Well, since Bridgerton, really. So it felt like all the pieces were in place to make like a really beautiful romance film [that] hopefully everyone will see. And hopefully the people that love the book will enjoy, and we'll also get a new audience."