Emily Henry is one of BookTok's most beloved and hyped-up authors — and for good reason! Her books are captivating from beginning to end, and they're totally perfect for getting you out of that reading slump. While she's most known for her relatable rom-com books, Emily Henry books are actually pretty genre-diverse, so there's a book in her lineup that is great for every type of reader. If you've been eyeing some of her work and want the run-down on what's what, here's exactly what you should know about each one of Emily Henry's books.

Here are the 10 best Emily Henry books to read before you see the People We Meet On Vacation movie.

The best Emily Henry books to read in 2025. Amazon Great Big Beautiful Life (2025) Emily Henry's latest novel (lovingly abbreviated as Great BBL) is part rom-com, part historical fiction, and entirely the perfect beach read. The story follows Alice and Hayden, two writers competing for the job of writing Hollywood icon Margaret Ives' biography in all its messy, scandalous, and romantic glory. But as Margaret finally reveals her deepest secrets, Hayden and Alice might be hiding some of their own.

Amazon Funny Story (2024) Funny Story was one of our most-anticipated new books last year, set to be the latest addition to the ever-iconic Emily Henry books lineup! It's set to follow a woman named Daphne whose fiancé ends up realizing he's in love with his childhood best friend, Petra. Daphne decides to become roommates with Petra's ex-boyfriend, Miles Nowak, who fully understands and relates to her pain. The two are complete opposites and avoid each other as much as possible, until one day, they form a friendship and plan to generate some jealousy in the people who hurt them the most. And the best news yet is that we're getting a Funny Story movie!



Amazon Happy Place (2023) Happy Place is one of Emily Henry's most popular novels and has gone absolutely viral on BookTok. The story is about ex-fiancés Harriet and Wyn, who decide to keep their recent break-up a secret from their friends. They reluctantly agree to pretend to still be together during their cherished annual group trip to what they deem their "happy place" in Maine. During the trip, secrets threaten to come out, and Harriet and Wyn are forced to confront their lingering feelings and decide if their relationship can be salvaged after all. Read up on the latest Happy Place TV show news!

Amazon Book Lovers (2022) If you're a fan of the enemies-to-lovers book trope, you're going to love Book Lovers! The book is centered around a cynical literary agent named Nora Stephens who travels to a charming small town with her sister in order to escape for the summer. While there, she finds herself unexpectedly reunited with a grumpy editor who she had clashed with in the past. Though the two had friction previously, their repeated encounters end up leading to a surprising connection that forces them to reevaluate their preconceived notions about what love and happiness truly are all about. We're also getting a Book Lovers movie and everyone's hoping David Corenswet will star as Charlie!

Amazon People We Meet On Vacation (2021) People We Meet on Vacation is another one of Emily Henry's most beloved novels about best friends Poppy and Alex who are complete opposites. The two embarked on summer vacations annually for a decade until a mysterious argument left them on non-speaking terms. When Poppy finds herself in a slump, she persuades Alex to go on one more trip, hoping to fix their friendship and find out what went wrong in the first place. The book utilizes flashbacks to revisit past vacations — allowing readers an inside look into the inner workings of a complicated, yet relatable, friendship dynamic. And it's being adapted into a movie, too!

Amazon Beach Read (2020) Aptly titled Beach Read, this book is the perfect book to pack for you next vacation. This opposites attract love story follows two writers — romance writer January Andrews and literary fiction writer Augustus Everett. The pair couldn't write more different tales, but when they both find themselves struggling to tell their stories, they get a novel idea. This summer could change everything for them while they challenge each other to break out of their comfort zones professionally...and personally. Can these two help each other break free from writer's block and find love? The cool thing about Beach Read is that it's being adapted by Yulin Kuang, who's also adapting People We Meet On Vacation!

Amazon Hello Girls (2019) Hello Girls is one of Emily Henry's most underrated novels, but don't sleep on it! In collaboration with Brittany Cavallaro, this story is about two teenage girls who decide they've had enough of the controlling men in their lives. They form a plan to get out of their small town and move to Chicago and will stop at nothing to get the funds and resources they need to do so. The book is funny and dark in the best of ways and is a must-read from Emily Henry's collection.

Amazon When The Sky Fell On Splendor (2019) When the Sky Fell Splendor is a stark departure from Henry's later pieces of work, but remarkable nonetheless. It's set in a small town in Ohio that was impacted by a local steel mill explosion. 17-year-old Franny finds herself standing by hopelessly five years after the incident as her brother lies in a coma. In order to get through her unfortunate circumstances, Franny finds a group of people whose experiences mirror her own. They spend their time together looking into ghost stories and legends, which are all fun and games until something massive comes hurtling from the sky. Suddenly, the things they thought were fantasy come to life right before their very eyes, and it's up to them to investigate.

Amazon A Million Junes (2017) A Million Junes is a follow-up to The Love That Split the World. This book follows two families named the O’Donnells and the Angerts. These powerful families have a century-old rift between them, and Jack "June" O'Donnell has no problems with taking their rivalry seriously. That is until Saul Angert comes back to town, and she finds herself unable to stay away from him. Saul's arrival ends up causing a chain reaction and leads to the truth of the feud coming out, leaving June to question everything she ever knew about her family and their grudge.

Amazon The Love That Split The World (2016) The Love That Split the World centers around a girl named Natalie who is spending her last summer in her small hometown in Kentucky. Everything is going well until she starts to see things that just aren't right. For example, her front door is red when it's supposed to be green, the stores she grew up seeing are completely different, every little thing just seems a little...off. As if that wasn't weird enough, her whole town ends up disappearing for hours and fades away into the hills.

Natalie then starts getting visits from an apparition known as "Grandmother" who tells her that she only has three months to save "him." The book is mysterious from beginning to end and has a beautiful story of romance woven through its pages, making it an interesting read.

