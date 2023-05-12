The 40 Most Beautiful Coffee Tables Ever
Can you imagine a world without coffee tables? Not only would we be missing out on the joy of resting a full cup of joe within arms reach, but we’d be down a majorly decorative element in our living rooms and dens. From ultra-modern and colorful to boldly basic, scroll on to see just how much flair a knee-tall table can add to your space with these 40 insanely beautiful coffee tables. Find one for every budget + style below.
Anthropologie Targua Inlay Coffee Table ($1,248)
Inlaid bone has been used to decorate furniture surfaces for centuries and we see why: it adds instant luxury to your space atop a cylindrical brass base.
Pottery Barn Folsom Rectangular Coffee Table ($799)
There's something to be said about the beauty of simplicity. This solid pine wood coffee table is elegant, casual, and practical all at the same time. Try it in your coastal decor.
Anthropologie Brass Starburst Round Coffee Table ($998)
Beaming rays of antique brass on a rosewood base turns this coffee table into a conversation piece.
UO Aria Coffee Table (was $599, on sale $419)
A wavy wood base with a tempered glass adds a creative flair to your living room.
WE Monti Lava Stone Coffee Table ($599)
We love that this organic coffee table, made of lava stone, can be used indoors or out.
CB2 Santoro White Quartz Coffee Table ($1,099)
This statement coffee table has a polished round of solid white quartz over three acacia wood legs. Its timeless look feels super high-end without a crazy price tag.
Rove Concepts Sienna Coffee Table ($1,200 member price, $1,713 retail)
Here's another example of basic but not boring. This pedestal coffee table's soft curves made from concrete anchor your room in refined minimalism.
Etsy Turqueta Coffee Table ($315)
The shipping on this beautiful handmade coffee table will run you about $200 (it's made in Spain) but it will be worth it. This versatile piece will go anywhere in your space, even as you grow out of it.
CB2 Bovisio Square Smoked Glass Coffee Table ($1,500)
This 70s-era coffee table designed by Italian designer Gianfranco Frattini features a grey smoked glass top over tubular legs. CB2 reintroduced the classic design, made in Italy — just like the original.
Anthropologie Swirled Drum Reclaimed Coffee Table ($1,398)
Crafted from naturally fallen trees, the blond wood veneer of this drum coffee table is stunning and adds an organic vibe to your space.
Perigold Magari Kompei Coffee Table ($570)
Who says you need to go round or rectangle? This geometric coffee table shows off the natural warmth of the wood-grain base, topped with a dramatic midnight gray color.
Homary Lift-Top Coffee Table Set with Storage + Ottomans ($760)
This affordable modern coffee table comes with its own ottomans (that stow away underneath) and storage unit, perfect for your small-space needs!
Article Skane Coffee Table ($449)
This indoor-outdoor coffee table may look minimal and light but it's actually made of powder-coated metal. We love the idea of a colorful coffee table too.
Pottery Barn Terry Round Coffee Table ($759)
The cuffed neck and conical base of this solid, kiln-dried wood coffee table stands out as one of a kind.
Article Kera Coffee Table ($699)
Covered in ceramic tiles, this blocky piece is durable, splash-resistant (so you can use outdoors), and quietly demands attention.
Modern Drum Coffee Table In Sintered Stone ($499)
A stone tabletop with a beaded edge adds interesting details that keep this gorgeous coffee table from getting overlooked.
The Novogratz Voler Coffee Table ($106)
We love that you can score a Scandi-style piece like this (made from engineered wood in light oak finish) at an amazing price.
Modern Clear Acrylic Coffee Table ($225)
This transparent acrylic coffee table opens up your space while looking classic and modern. It's perfect for small spaces and works outdoors too.
Triangle Coffee Table, Walnut ($472)
This Noguchi-style coffee table is a design classic, available in walnut and natural finish.
WE Sintra Coffee Table ($349-$748)
Add an edge to your cozy living room with a metal frame in a bronze finish. This set of coffee tables is made in a Fair Trade Certified factory too.
WE Graphic Stripes Coffee Table ($1,449)
We never met a stripe we didn't like, paired with antique brass legs and we're in love.
Etsy Colorful Unlimited Design Coffee Table ($226)
These multi-functional tables come in a bunch of fun colors and can be a round coffee table, a long coffee table, or shelving in one. Take your pick!
Zeke Round Brushed Oatmeal Coffee Table ($400)
Seek a sleek coffee table for your modern decor? These legs posts curve around the table for a clean, minimal but cool design effect. We also like these rounded edge for family-friendly decor. Also available in oval.
Schoolhouse Andy Coffee Table ($849)
This round Saarinen-inspired table has an earthy, satin finish in two woody options on a cast aluminum base.
WE Solstice Coffee Table ($599-$799)
This bestseller is made with raffia over engineered FSC-certified wood (so it has a unique texture) in a water-based whitewash finish. We envision little dinner parties around it.
Blu Dot Circula Small Coffee Table ($895)
For when you want a pop of color in your living room, this sophisticatedly simply table does the trick and comes in a slew of stunning colors.
Hay Tray Coffee Table ($295)
Perfect for hosting, this bestselling coffee table has a removable tray top.
UO Inet Coffee Table ($499)
Looks like a contemporary art piece to us, you? This glass top is easy to clean and perfect for small spaces too.
Grovehill Round Coffee Table by Everly Quinn ($1,050)
This coffee table echoes an era gone by but feels totally modern too. Love the blue hue.
Japandi Round Wood Coffee Table with Rattan Base ($440)
Score an extra shelf for all your coffee table books.
Wendall Coffee Table (was $499, on sale $299)
This eclectic-modern piece features a circular glass top with colorful curved legs.
Juliette Coffee Table ($599)
This circular coffee table has a lift-up top where you can store blankets, books, remotes and more.
Sonali Oval Coffee Table ($1,498)
This sculptural design is functional art and will make a room standout.
Crispin Coffee Table ($499)
A little bit rustic with a whole lot of chic, this tripod table gives your decor a woodsy yet contemporary edge.
Carlo Coffee Table ($800)
This coffee table is a modern take on the farmhouse-inspired style with a leaf-like inlaid chevron pattern.
All Modern Xavier Coffee Table ($610)
This industrial-inspired coffee table has a wooden top on a steel asymmetrical base. So cool.
Derel Coffee Table ($640)
This slate coffee table is super durable with a feminine vibe.
Mid-Century Modern Mini Swing Coffee Table ($112)
Magazine lovers will enjoy the handy storage pocket on this sleek swing coffee table, which is made of environmentally friendly rubber wood. The price is pretty lovable too.
Heavan Coffee Table ($112)
Add just a touch of gold to your small space with this sweet piece.
LAZZO Rattan Coffee Table ($88)
Coffee tables with storage are perfect for clearing clutter instantly. This one has great style and an amazing price!
