7 Ways To Elevate Your Farmhouse Decor For 2023
Farmhouse decor will never go out of style, even if trendy aspects of it will (sorry, cowhide rugs). It's rustic and cozy and echoes the past in a comforting way — not to mention it pairs perfectly with the vintage trend that's hot rn. But it can also feel dated without a few upgrades for 2023. Think European influences, black and white contrast, color, and Scandi-modern style, and you'll be able to elevate your farmhouse look easily. Here are 30 inspiring photos from some of our favorite designers to reboot your decor for a fresh farmhouse look.
Consider Metallics + Modern Lighting
Etsy Brass Dome Pendants ($579/set of 2)
Luxe materials, like these brass pendants, can elevate a farmhouse-inspired room for 2023.
The queen of farmhouse, Joanna Gaines, brings the decor up a notch with a modern chandelier and cleaner lines.
Black and gold accents can give your space a simple, chic upgrade while still complimenting more organic farmhouse nods.
Embrace Natural Stone + Cabinets
French Flax Linen Waffle Hand and Face Towel ($40)
This natural stone countertop and sink are so elegant with a neutral clean and modern look.
This farmhouse sink thinks outside the white box for an unexpected, authentic aesthetic that still feels natural.
Add Black Thoughtfully
Clemente Sconce ($700)
Farmhouse decor traditionally has a lot of white but this season black is making a comeback. It's a great contrast to all the white and gives your farmhouse decor a modern edge.
The black seating here grounds the lighter-colored, airy farmhouse decor without distracting from your desired aesthetic.
These black dining room chairs are giving all the classic farmhouse feels, but with a modern twist.
Kamran Royal Blue Rug ($219)
Black stove and window frames elevate the look in this kitchen. Pair it with a washable rustic-inspired rug to keep it farmhouse-inspired.
Between the stunning black window panes and stylish black chairs, this is no frumpy farmhouse. It's giving elegance in exactly the right ways.
Love this entry for one of Magnolia's vacation stays in Waco, Texas! The less dramatic dark accents allow the space the breathe while still offering the room some much-needed contrast.
Play around with your rustic rooms by adding a pop of pattern! These black and white stripes are just neutral enough to match more neutral, natural accents in your room.
These chairs may be mid-century modern, but their elements exude farmhouse, too. While the wicker is more down-to-earth a la farmhouse, the rounded backs are a unique addition to the space.
You may not see "farmhouse" if you strolled past this lamp in a store, but we love it in this country-style space. The pattern is just enough to stand out, while also blending in well with the rest of the decor.
Bring the Outdoors In
Bird and botanical prints may nod to the past, but they also give off a more English cottage vibe. Look to fresh greenery and indoor trees for this effect, too.
The dark greens of this luscious plant play perfectly against the wood grains throughout.
These plants almost look like you just brought them in from the backyard — a farmhouse win for sure.
Simple florals can also elevate your existing decor. These upright flowers are an untraditional take on farm fresh.
I wanna pluck whatever grows off of this tree and take a bite. Talk about farm-to-table ;).
Be Inspired By European Influence
This Swedish home has all the elements of a modern farmhouse look: color, natural light, vintage + modern mix, and a fun black accents like the zebra print accent chair.
These rustic walls make you feel like you're in an old Italian villa, farmhouse-style.
Embrace Color
White cabinets are on their way out, why not try the many shades of green? We love the gold hood range too.
Pink may not particularly seem like a shade you'd see in a farmhouse, but we love how it highlights more traditional aspects of this room in a fun, fresh way.
This gorgeous green reminds us of all great greens we could grow in a farmhouse...without actually having to get our hands dirty.
This moody blue gives a sophisticated farmhouse look to a home office.
Mix in Authentic Vintage Pieces
Shopping secondhand is totally on trend, sustainable, and gives your farmhouse decor a history-grounded and unique visual experience.
This vintage piece is giving grandma in all the best ways possible.
Rustic elements are essential to farmhouse, and we love what's happening with these pieces.
Another advantage to shopping second-hand for farmhouse decor is finding unique designs like this dining room chair. Look at that perfect little armrest!
This vintage cabinetry is everything we've ever wanted. Where can I add to cart?
Have a passion for home decor? Check out our Home page and Pinterest page for more home decor inspiration!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.