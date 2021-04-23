18 Stunning Coffee Table Books To Elevate Your At-Home Library
As much as we love diving into a spellbinding novel, there's something to be said for the instantaneous inspo that comes from flipping through a stunning art or design book. And let's be honest, sometimes our attention span isn't up for the challenge of conquering a verbose, 500-page tome.
With an explosion of new poetry, design, and coffee table reads on the scene, we thought we'd do the heavy lifting for you and curate our absolute faves. Ahead, see this spring's fresh book releases (plus some essential coffee table reads you may have missed) from the most inspiring and creative minds among us. Whether you're into interior design, poetry, travel or plants, there's a little something for everyone.
Great Women Artists, $43. Discover artists you may have missed in your male-centric art history classes in this robust survey of over 400 leading female creatives spanning the last 500 years.
Directions: Really Good Advice For Getting From Here To There by Hallie Bateman, $12. Directions features hand-lettered affirmations and observations from artist Hallie Bateman that are equal parts uplifting, relatable, and humorous. Flipping through the collections feels like you're stumbling across a fortune cookie truth written just for you.
Ibiza Bohemia (Classics) by Renu Kashyap and Maya Boyd, $95. Ignite your wanderlust with this breathtaking photo series that captures why this Mediterranean locale has been such a hotspot for escapism.
Wild Interiors: Beautiful Plants In Beautiful Spaces by Hilton Carter, $15. Calling all plant people! Hilton Carter brings his trademark green thumb to a beautiful new coffee table read brimming with plant care tips and at-home styling advice for all your greenery.
Design The Home You Love: Practical Styling Advice To Make The Most Of Your Space by Lee Mayer and Emily Motayed, $24. The co-founders behind the interior design service Havenly are publishing their first book this spring that aims to be a budget-friendly guide to identifying your unique style and designing your space accordingly.
Atlas Of Mid-Century Modern Houses by Dominic Bradbury, $118. Nostalgia seekers will love scanning the pages of this visual stunner, which showcases the works of famed architects like Richard Neutra, Marcel Breuer, and hundreds of other design icons.
Radiant Human: Discovering The Connection Between Color, Identity, and Energy by Christina Lonsdale, $25. If you're not already familiar with the rainbow portraiture style that is aura photography, let Lonsdale's new book teach you everything you need to know about this creative practice that captures your energy and disposition through a color-coded index.
The Apricot Memoirs by Tess Guinery, $17. Guinery's book of poetic musings (printed across apricot-hued pages, of course) serves as an exploration of love, growth, motherhood, and vulnerability that invites the reader to unlock their own creativity.
Escape by Gray Malin, $36. This quintessential art book goes beyond Malin's iconic overhead beach shots and captures unbelievable vacation locales like Aspen, Namibia, Bora Bora, and more to fuel your ideal getaway.
Jungalow: Decorate Wild The Style Guide by Justina Blakeney, $29. Teach Me Something New guest Justina Blakeney's new book is an interior lovers dream. If you need a push to break free from your minimalist instincts and dive into the world of big, bold pattern, let this book serve as your guide to do it.
Film For Her by Orion Carloto, $17. This visual diary features prose, poetry, short stories and photography from the well-known YouTube poet and achieves the feeling that you're sifting through someone's intimate DIY scrapbook. Forewarning, it may just inspire you to be in your feels.
Poolside with Slim Aarons by Slim Aarons, $58. Featuring Slim Aarons' signature peek into the lives of wealthy jet-setters, this collection of photographs will be the star of your art book rotation.
Cherry Bombe: The Cookbook by Kerry Diamond and Claudia Wu, $24. This essential foodie read captures recipes from some of the most interesting and famous female chefs, bakers, and food stylists of our time.
Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power by Mark Godfrey, $32. Further your art education by discovering previously neglected histories of 20th-century Black artists during one of the most revolutionary eras in American history.
Humans by Brandon Stanton, $18. Humans of New York pioneer Brandon Stanton traveled to more than 40 countries to tell the resonate stories of what it means to be human.
Flower: Exploring The World In Bloom by Phaidon Editors, $39. Florals for spring? How groundbreaking. But in this new collection, see how floral motifs have been depicted throughout history across art, film, textiles, and more.
Virgil Abloh. Nike. ICONS. by Virgil Abloh and Nike, $70. Bring some color to your bookshelf in a major way with this innovative dive into Virgil Abloh's creative process during his collaboration with Nike. The end result is an ode to design true sneakerheads can't miss.
The Bright Book: A Creativity Workbook Designed to Help You Shine by Jessi Raulet, $25. Also known as EttaVee, Jessi Raulet brings her signature bold pattern play to life in this creative workbook. Once you're feeling sufficiently inspired by all of the amazing reads above, tap into your own creativity by following the prompts for collaging, journaling, painting, and more.
This Sparkle Queen Is Bringing Joy To Events With Biodegradable Glitter
Getting the word out about your brand takes time, drive, and ingenuity. And it doesn't come easy for many entrepreneurs. As part of our collaboration with Office Depot, we're chatting with Selfmade alum Taylor Morgan McPherson, founder of Sustainable Sparkle Bar, about ways in which she scored press as a solo startup brand and what she learned from Selfmade to take her brand marketing up a notch.
B + C: How did you know Sustainable Sparkle Bar was your business to start?
Glitter has always been my thing, so when I started my event company I decided to make it my niche. I started telling people I threw glitter-themed parties where people would get sparkled with glitter body art and makeup. Six months after that I applied to my first festival and to work with SUR restaurant in West Hollywood.
B + C: What's one strategy that's helped you start your business?
I honestly can't say that I've had a specific strategy that I've followed when it comes to getting my business off the ground. I have a PR background so I was just constantly pitching new business and posting on social media.
B + C: What's the biggest challenge you face as a small business owner?
I would say creating a stable income and revenue stream. With a seasonal, event-based business it can be very up and down.
B + C: What was your most valuable takeaway from Selfmade?
The relationships I made and the push to start an email database.
B + C: How do you stay motivated?
I love what I do and I believe in myself 100%. Staying motivated isn't the hard part. Pushing myself to do the work and staying accountable is the hard part.
B + C: What's your best organizational tip? Do you use any apps that help you manage your business?
I keep multiple to-do lists, hand-written and digital. I also tell clients and partners that I will have something to them by a certain time or day so I have to stick to it.
B + C: What's one piece of advice you would give to female entrepreneurs on the brink of starting?
Just do it, take the leap. And don't worry about what anyone else says to thinks.
B + C: Who inspires you in the entrepreneurial space?
Issa Rae, I'm so inspired by everything that she's created being a creative and a black woman. It's my dream to have my own show one day based on my life and where I give advice and talk about the world. She's doing it and making people laugh and giving people joy. And it's based in LA. Watching Insecure only further cemented my dreams of wanting to live in LA.
B + C: How did you hear about the Office Depot scholarship?
One of my friends that I met through Camp No Counselors saw an IG ad for it and nominated me.
B + C: What has receiving the scholarship to Selfmade done to help you start/grow your business?
It's completely helped me level up and take my business to another level. Selfmade helped me host my first virtual event and taught me how to set up my website to sell tickets to events and get RSVPs.
B + C: How have Office Depot services or products helped you accomplish more in your business?
I got new cards to send in all of my orders with my discount code on them. I also bought a really cool 4K camera that I now use for my social media.
Thanks Taylor! You really know how to sparkle. We love her colorful, creative vibe. You can follow Sustainable Sparkle Bar on Instagram @sustainablesparklebar.
