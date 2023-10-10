24 Top-Selling Beauty & Lifestyle Finds To Shop This Amazon Prime Big Deals Days
TikTok has turned most of us into shopaholics. It's ok, no need to confess. With so many products going viral all the time, it's hard to decide what is a must-have and what can be left behind for the sake of your bank account. Right now, though, that dilemma can be put aside, as it's time to treat yourself (and you don't have to bust the budget doing so)!
Get your online shopping cart ready, and start making space for all of the goodies you're about to get your hands on because Prime Day is almost upon us! Taking place on October 10 and 11, this is the perfect opportunity to pick up some of those things you've been eyeing all year without hurting your wallet.
With so much available on Amazon, it can feel a little bit overwhelming to find what you want. That's why we've compiled a list of 22 of Amazon's top items across beauty, fashion, and lifestyle to make things so much easier! All that's left to do is hit "add to cart" and wait for the fun to arrive at your doorstep.
Corsx Snail 96 Essence
Okay, don't be grossed out by the *snail essence*. This product went viral on TikTok for a reason! It's super hydrating and helps reduce dullness.
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Face Oil
Glow, baby, glow! Sunday RIley is known for crafting skincare that legitimately works, and this is one product that proves that. It's infused with vitamin C and golden turmeric that makes you look like you're glowing from the inside!
Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics
Nothing ruins a makeup look faster than an unwanted pimple. These award-winning patches are discreet but get the job done in terms of absorbing all that yucky pimple guck.
Laneige Glowy Lip Balm
If you've been on TikTok in the past couple of years, you know Laneige lip products are all the rage. I prefer this one over the sleep mask because a.) this one is not as thick so it's perfect to wear all day and b.) you don't have to get the product out of that tiny pot! It's available in seven different flavors (and they all smell delicious!)
Frownies Forehead and Between Eyes Wrinkle Patches
It's like Botox but without the needles! These patches are designed to smooth wrinkles on your forehead and between your eyes while you sleep.
Cetaphil Body Moisturizer
If you suffer from dry skin, this is one of the most soothing creams you can get. It feels nourishing and soothing on the skin and can be used on both your face and body!
TULA Skin Care Eye Balm Rose Glow
If you've been staying up way too late scrolling through TikTok and need a pick-me-up for your eyes in the morning, this does the trick. It is made with caffeine, apple, and watermelon which helps to improve eye puffiness. It also comes in an adorable and portable package, allowing you to throw it in your bag and take it with you wherever you go.
belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb
This is seriously one of the best facial moisturizers on the market, as it absorbs into your skin super fast and helps improve your moisture barrier. It's great to throw into your morning or evening skincare routine to give your face a boost of hydration.
Crest 3D White Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Kit
This teeth whitening kit will leave you wanting to flash a smile at everyone you see. They're designed to remove more than 20 years of stains and are enamel-safe!
IGK GOOD BEHAVIOR Spirulina Protein Smoothing Spray
This smoothing spray tells your hair it means business, and it better be on its best behavior. It has heat protection up to 450 degrees and provides 24-hour frizz control.
VERB Ghost Oil
Flyways are inevitable but this Ghost oil basically scares them into submission. It is made with moringa oil that hydrates, smooths, and enhances shine!
Marc Anthony Leave-In Conditioner Spray
A leave-in conditioner is one of the best things you can do for your hair, as it can be like a drink of water for dryness. This one is made with all the good stuff, including coconut oil, shea butter, and biotin.
REVLON One-Step Volumizer
Want that blowout look without having to spend blowout money? This is so easy to use and gives you great results each and every time. It gets hotter than other hair tools, though, so please use a heat protector!
CHI Original Ceramic Hair Straightener Flat Iron
You really can tell the difference between a good-quality hair straightener and a bad one, and CHI makes that evident. It's a professional salon model, and It leaves your hair looking silky, shining, and frizz-free! It also heats up super fast, which is a definite bonus.
SHAPERX Bodysuit for Women
This bodysuit makes your waist look snaaatched! It's available in 6 different colors and helps to hold in your core, lift your butt, and support your chest (basically it's like the jack-of-all-trades for bodysuits!).
Backless Workout Sports Bra
Can you ever really have too many sports bras? I think not. This one is available in 27 (!!) colors and is buttery soft and stretchy. The back has an adorable crossed-back strap design that might make this your favorite sports bra in your collection.
Self-Care: A Day and Night Reflection Journal
I don't know about you but journaling is one of those things I always mean to be consistent with, but it always falls through the cracks. This self-care journal makes it so much easier, with guided prompts that help cultivate mindfulness and wellness.
Large Makeup Mirror
Make your makeup routine feel more luxurious with this mirror that has all the bells and whistles. It has 3-color lighting, multiple magnification, and adjustable brightness that helps you get every detail of your look perfect.
Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Start your morning off right with a delicious cup of coffee that takes less than 2 minutes to make. My Keurig has seriously become my best friend in the morning because it's so unbelievably simple to use and with so many flavors of Kpods available, I feel like my own barista!
Vtopmart 4 Pack Stackable Makeup Organizer Storage Drawers
If you're anything like me, keeping your makeup organized is a *major* struggle. These storage drawers make it much simpler, as they're spacious and clear, allowing you keep and see everything in one place.
Finishing Touch Flawless Legs, Leg Hair Remover
Shaving can be a pain, but this product makes things a bit easier. It fits in the palm of your hand, is rechargeable, and is gentle on the skin.
Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Professional Flossing Toothbrush
Flossing can be a pain but this Waterpik does it for you. It has the ability to brush and floss and helps you remove plaque and improve your overall gum health, leaving your mouth as healthy as can be.
Yogasleep Dohm UNO White Noise Machine
Speaking from personal experience, once you've started sleeping with white noise you'll never want to go back. It makes it easier to fall and stay asleep, masking any disruptive sounds going on in your home.
Silk Pillowcase
A silk pillowcase really is life-changing when it comes to your hair and skin. This one is available in all different sizes and colors and feels luxurious without having to break the bank.
Sign up for our weekly deals newsletter to find out everything we're shopping during Amazon Prime Big Deals Days!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Amazon