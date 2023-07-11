28 Amazing Kitchen Amazon Prime Day Deals That Will Save Your Next Cooking Project
Whether you’re redecorating your bedroom, searching high and low for an effective vacuum, or are on the hunt for the latest and greatest in kitchen gear, Prime Day is finally *here* with all of the deals you (and your home) need. We have the deets on the best discounts around Amazon, especially for kitchenwares, appliances, and tools. Scroll below for the ones you absolutely can't miss this year.
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi ($142, was $219)
Go full-on barista mode at home with this easy-to-use espresso machine that uses tasty, customizable Nespresso pods.
Ninja Mini Air Fryer ($50, was $80)
This mini air fryer can make breakfast, lunch, or dinner in a pinch.
Foodsaver 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer Machine ($120, was $200)
If you're all about eliminating food waste by storing your cuisine properly, investing in this discounted vacuum sealer sounds like a great idea.
Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus Tilt-Head Stand Mixer ($260, was $380)
This scaled-down Kitchenaid stand mixer is perfect for apartment-sized baking projects!
Stasher Reusable Silicone Storage Bags, 4-Pack ($38, was $55)
Pyrex 3-Piece Glass Measuring Cup Set ($22, was $25)
These glass measuring cups will last you across generations, so it's even more delightful to know they're on sale for Prime Day.
Brita Large Water Filter Pitcher ($27, was $54)
Easily filter out the gunk (AKA the stuff you probably don't want to be swallowing) from your tap water with this pitcher from Brita. Gotta hydrate!
Ninja CM401 Specialty 10-Cup Coffee Maker ($130, was $170)
Quickly whip up brewed coffees, lattes, cappuccinos, and more with this multi-function coffee maker from Ninja. The varied brewing methods make iced or hot coffee in a pinch – plus there's a milk frothing wand attachment!
Instant 6-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer ($150, was $200)
6 cooking functions for the price of 1 (minus 50 bucks) is truly unbeatable in this Prime Day deal.
Goodcook Large Nonstick Steel Cookie Sheet 3-Piece Set ($9, was $13)
There are always cookies to be baked, veggies to be roasted, and dinners to be made. Upgrade your rusting cookie sheets with this cheaper-than-cheap discount. You know you need to.
Freshware Meal Prep Containers ($14, was $17)
Costing less than $1 per container, this deal is a killer meal prep hack waiting to happen in your kitchen.
Tramontina PRO Fusion 12-Inch Aluminum Nonstick Fry Pan ($28, was $45)
Your next stir fry night becomes a breeze with this affordable nonstick pan!
Miaowoof Homemade Silicone Popsicle Molds ($19, was $25)
There's no better time than summertime for homemade popsicles. This mold kit gives you all the tools necessary!
KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker ($110, was $140)
Have some fresh cold brew coffee on-hand at all times using this trusty brewer. Just keep it in the fridge until you're ready – this is totally an investment worth swapping for your Starbucks habit.
Mecity Electric Gooseneck Kettle ($56, was $70)
Electric kettles are a kitchen godsend. Why not opt for one that's stylish *and* on sale?
Mr. Stacky 5-Tier Stackable Strawberry, Herb, Flower, & Vegetable Planter ($32, was $60)
Indoor gardening more your speed? Multiply your bounty using this stackable planter that allows you to grow a range of plants.
Magnolia Bakery 5-Speed Electric Hand Mixer by Hamilton Beach ($28, was $40)
GreenLife Soft Grip Healthy Ceramic Nonstick 12 Piece Cookware Set ($68, was $100)
Whether your current kitchen tools are looking a little... crusty... or you're shopping for a recent graduate that needs new kitchenwares, this complete set comes to the rescue. It comes in *tons* of colors, so yellow isn't your only option – though we love this sunny shade!
Orikithem Foil and Plastic Wrap Organizer ($33, was $50)
Don't let your foil containers chaotically roam free inside your pantry. This tool was made for storing all of your food storage solutions in one convenient package – easy to organize and maintain!
COMFEE' Retro Small Microwave Oven ($85, was $102)
The retro look on this microwave is reason enough to peep it for Prime Day.
YouCopia ShelfSteps Can Organizer ($14, was $20)
Set your pantry up for success using this set of can organizers. You'll be able to see what you have in stock with ease!
Luvan Glass Pickle Jar ($20, was $31)
This glass pickle jar went viral, and as pickle girls, we can see why. Flipping it on one side gets the briny juice out of the way for streamlined stacking!
MAJALiS Dish Drying Rack Drainboard ($40, was $60)
This dish drying rack makes apt use of vertical space, so this deal is great for small counters.
CROWNFUL Mini Fridge ($38, was $48)
This mini fridge suits 6 cans of your favorite drinks, keeping them nice and cool until you reach for a mid-day pick-me-up.
iSiLER 4-Slice Panini Press Grill ($45, was $60)
Get those grilled cheeses all nice and melty using this discounted panini press!
Zulay Kitchen Cast-Iron Orange Juice Squeezer ($70, was $100)
This citrus squeezer is the ultimate kitchen tool for making homemade OJ – and subsequently, mimosas!
Omnikit 4-Pack Containers Replacement for Ninja Creami Pints and Lids ($22, was $30)
If you've fallen victim to the Ninja Creami craze, only to realize your Creami came with *just* two pint containers, this deal is perfect for you. Now, you can make multiple ice cream recipes ahead of time to unveil yumminess down the line.
Cuisinart Compact Air Fryer Toaster Oven ($100, was $120)
This toaster oven-air fryer hybrid has 6 different functions to match your cravings, heating up each bite with even temperatures. The price is *totally* worth having a properly toasted bagel, in our opinion.
Check out more of our favorite Prime Day deals here, and make sure to sign up for our newsletter for discount updates!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Images via Amazon.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.