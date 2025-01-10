"XO, Kitty" Season 2 Welcomes You Back Into The Covey Family
To All The Boys will always be a comfort movie, and when Netflix announced we were getting a spinoff about our favorite little sister Kitty Song Covey (who's now a teenage matchmaker), I was over the moon! Well, fans of XO, Kitty are in for a treat because season 2 drops on January 16 — and it's one of our most-anticipated January TV shows. Not only are we reuniting with one of our favorite Coveys, but another cast member from the movie cast is making an appearance too!
Here's everything we know about XO, Kitty season 2.
Who's joining the cast this season?
Netflix
XO, Kitty season 2 stars Anna Cathcart, Audrey Huynh, Sasha Bhasin, Joshua Lee, Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, Peter Thurnwald, and Regan Aliyah.
And the best news of all is that Noah Centineo is returning as Peter Kavinsky!! This was not on my 2025 bingo card and I'm THRILLED.
What is XO Kitty season 2 about?
Netflix
Kitty's back for her second semester at KISS, and she's hoping to scale things way back. What can we say? She's in her casual dating era! That is, until a letter from her mom's past sends her on a whole new journey. "There are so many new people now,” Anna Cathcart told Tudum. “To see her world expand is a huge, huge difference and will be a really fun thing to follow.”
It sounds like XO Kitty season 2 will be a continuation of that coming of age!
Where can I watch XO, Kitty season 2?
Netflix
XO, Kitty season 2 hits Netflix January 16, 2025.
