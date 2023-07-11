Pamper Yourself With The 38 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals On Our Fave Beauty Products
Clear your vanities, because the Black Friday of July starts today and we’ve got all the beauty deals to make you swoon. From Tuesday, July 11 at 3 a.m. EST through Wednesday, July 12, you can scoop up the best-of-the-best in beauty and self care, thanks to Amazon Prime Day.
Since the retailer’s markdowns are only for Prime members, be sure to sign up here to get instant access to Amazon’s exclusive beauty discounts (plus complimentary two-day shipping and other members-only perks).
As a shopping warm-up, we’ve pulled together some beauty favorites that will be on sale, so make sure to check back here for updates on all the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 beauty deals available through July 12.
Pucker Up
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask ($17, was $24)
Plump your lips with Laneige’s best-selling lip mask. Trust us, you won’t regret it.
Treat Your Lashes
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum ($25, was $36)
Get the long lashes of your dreams with Grande’s iconic lash serum.
Refresh Your Smile
Crest 3D Whitestrips, 44 Strips ($24, was $40)
Your teeth will be *sparkling* by August with these white strips!
hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit ($42, was $80)
Give your teeth some much needed TLC with this kit from Colgate. You’ll have pearly whites in no time!
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Professional ($50, was $100)
A water flosser will TRANSFORM your oral hygiene. Trust me.
Skincare Is Selfcare
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Face Serum ($30, was $43)
Grab this cult-classic (that never goes on sale, BTW) before it’s too late!
NuFACE Trinity Skin Care Sets, Kits & Tools ($368, was $525)
You’ve probably been seeing this all over TikTok, and for good reason. Pick it up while it’s on sale and your cheekbones will make Bella Hadid jealous.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence ($17, was $25)
We’ve heard great things about snail mucin on social media, and can't wait to give it a try ourselves.
La Roche-Posay Lipikar Triple Repair Moisturizing Cream ($21, was $30)
Everyone needs an amazing moisturizer, and this one takes the cake. Your face will be perfectly plumped and ultra-hydrated in no time!
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil ($28, was $40)
Another cult classic, Sunday Riley’s C.E.O. oil will make you feel (and look) like a million bucks.
SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand ($70, was $130)
Use the tool celebs swear by, and for an amazing price!
Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel ($74, was $92)
If you have an uneven skin tone, give your skin a reset with this highly-acclaimed at-home peel.
COSRX Acne Pimple Patch ($11, was $14)
We swear by these, and for good reason. If you have a pesky pimple that needs to go away, these patches will have you singing their praises overnight.
belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb ($15, was $22)
Grab this fan fave for the hydrated skin of your dreams.
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Face Cleanser ($20, was $28)
If you’re looking for an incredible facial cleanser, this one's for you.
EltaMD UV Stick Face and Body Sunscreen, SPF 50+ ($28, was $35)
Repeat after us: You! Need! SPF!
Mighty Patch Surface from Hero Cosmetics ($14, was $18)
Another favorite, these XL acne patches can cover a large surface area for maximum relief.
Your Best Hair Day Yet Is Waiting
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray ($20, was $28)
Hair stylists swear by this, and so do we. Pick it up while it’s on sale!
amika un.done volume & matte texture spray ($20, was $29)
If you're looking for a tousled, Sophie-in-Mamma-Mia-esque look, this spray was made for you.
R+Co Park Ave Blowout Balm ($23, was $34)
Upgrade your at-home blowouts with this simple step. Your hair will look like a 90s supermodel in no time.
Pureology Hydrate Moisturizing Shampoo ($25, was $36)
Grab the shampoo all the girls are raving about before it’s too late!
Pureology Hydrate Moisturizing Conditioner ($25, was $36)
…And don't forget the matching conditioner.
Drybar Single Shot 2.25” Round Blow Dryer Brush ($109, was $155)
Spice up your styling routine with this fantastic, multipurpose tool.
amika the wizard detangling primer ($19, was $26)
Say “so long” to tangled hair with this detangler. Oh – and it also doubles as a heat protectant, which is pretty great if you ask us.
REDKEN All Soft Shampoo ($35, was $50)
Enjoy the softest hair of your life with this Redken shampoo.
Redken All Soft Conditioner ($35, was $50)
…And Redken conditioner.
Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil, 30 ml ($24, was $30)
Your damaged strands will be thanking you after a little of this bonding oil.
Living Proof Dry Shampoo ($30, now $43)
Give new life to your hair with Living Proof’s dry shampoo.
amika the shield anti-humidity spray (was $28, now $20)
Show the summer humidity who’s in charge with our go-to anti-humidity spray.
Pureology Color Fanatic Leave-in Conditioner (was $34, now $24)
Protect your (very expensive) hair with a leave-in conditioner specially formulated to protect colored locks.
SexyHair Big Spray & Play Volumizing Hairspray (was $21, now $15)
You’ll never lose your volume with this highly-acclaimed hair spray.
IGK ANTISOCIAL Bond-Building Dry Hair Mask (was $34, now $24)
Say goodbye to damaged hair thanks to this go-to treatment.
Revamp Your Makeup Routine
stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner (was $24, now $17)
Looking for an eyeliner that's built to last? Look no further.
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream (was $47, now $31)
This CC cream has been popular for decades, and it’s going on sale for a limited time only.
bareMinerals Mineral Veil Setting Powder (was $19, now $14)
Grab our favorite setting powder for a flawless makeup application.
Anastasia Beverly Hills - Perfect Brow Pencil (was $23, now $15)
Give your brows some love (and extra definition) with this brow pencil.
Enjoy Smooth Skin For Days
Braun Epilator Silk-épil 9 9-890 Facial Hair Removal (was $170, now $140)
Hit the beach with your smoothest skin ever thanks to Braun.
Smell Divine
CLEAN CLASSIC Eau de Parfum (was $22, now $15)
Smell like a honeydew melon with a hint of airy musk come the weekend with this delicious scent.
Header image courtesy of Laneige, La Roche-Posay, amika.
