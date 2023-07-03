20 Innovative Bedroom Wall Decor Ideas Beyond Paint
Your bedroom walls are a blank canvas just waiting to be adorned with style and creativity that suits YOU. If you're inspired by minimalist Scandi rooms, bold and lively hues, or creative and artistic designs, there's something out there to hang up. Whether you're aiming for a serene and tranquil atmosphere, or a bold and vibrant statement, I've curated a collection of 20 bedroom wall decor ideas to help you achieve the perfect look.
Ombre Butterflies Wall Art ($848)
Image via Anthropologie
Add a whimsical touch to your space with the Ombre Butterflies Wall Art from Anthropologie, featuring a collection of delicately crafted butterflies in a stunning ombre color gradient.
Textured Custom Painting Silver Leaf Acrylic Painting ($143+, was $205+)
Image via Etsy
Transform your space with this Large Gray Flowers Painting, a captivating artwork featuring beautiful blossoms that add a touch of elegance and serenity to any room.
Printable Bedroom Wall Art ($9)
This set of three prints is perfectly simple, sweet, and so charming! Plus, it's a good reminder to think lovely thoughts right before bed!
Over the Bed Wall Decor, Better Together Sign ($78+)
Image via Etsy
This "Better Together" over-the-bed wall decor piece is a heartfelt way to add a touch of love and warmth to your bedroom ambiance. And if this isn't your preferred placement, you can hang it anywhere you want your happy reminder!
Mandala Wall Art ($249+)
Image via Etsy
This stunning mandala wall art brings a sense of tranquility and intricate beauty to your space. Crafted from metal, it offers a durable and visually striking piece that adds depth and style to your bedroom walls.
Flower Moon Phase Wall Decor ($105+)
Image via Etsy
Add a touch of celestial beauty to your bedroom with this flower moon phase wall decor. Its delicate design showcases the different lunar phases and dainty floral details that I can't get enough of!
Birds Metal Bedroom Wall Art ($117+)
Image via Etsy
Elevate the ambiance of your bedroom with this captivating birds metal wall art. The graceful silhouettes of the birds in flight add a sense of freedom and tranquility to your space, without being too on-the-nose given the line art design.
Beige Bedroom Wall Marble Art Prints ($27+)
Simplicity is elegance, and these beautiful beige wall art prints featuring a stunning marble texture from Etsy are just that. The neutral tones of these prints make them versatile enough for any room, while still adding luxury wherever they land.
White And Gold Metallic Geometric Peel And Stick Wallpaper ($40)
Image via World Market
Transform your walls with the modern and glamorous look of this white and gold metallic geometric peel-and-stick wallpaper. The intricate geometric pattern, shimmering gold accents, and glimmers of blue give your room that extra oomph!
Brass Hexagon Mirror Panel ($90, was $100)
Image via World Market
This brass hexagon mirror panel can be the perfect focal point that's functional to boot! Not only does it look great, but it helps make sure you look great before you leave!
Desert Quilt Large ($547)
Image via Minted
Introduce a touch of desert charm to your bedroom with this beautiful quilt. The intricate patterns and warm color palette create a cozy vibe, so you'll wanna snuggle right up at the end of the day.
Lost in Time - Wall Murals ($275+)
Image via Minted
Transport yourself to another era with the captivating "Lost in Time" wall mural. The swirling colors transcend time, brining you right into the present scene — your beautiful bedroom.
Wool Fringe Tapestry Wall Decor ($75)
Image via Living Spaces
Woven art and tapestries are a great way to add a little texture to your wall decor. The neutral color palette on this piece pair well with whatever you've already got hanging up, too!
Macrame Headboard Wall Art ($130+)
Image via Etsy
Add a touch of bohemian charm to your bedroom with this stunning Macrame Headboard Wall Art Decoration. The natural fibers are another way to add some fun texture to your space!
Terra Natural Fiber Mosaic Dimensional Wall Art ($249)
Image via West Elm
Create a unique and organic look in your space with the Terra Natural Fiber Mosaic Panel Wall Art. The mosaic design is a funky take on woven fibers, and I can't get enough of it!
Koi Wall Hanging ($298)
Image via Anthropologie
Bring a touch of whimsy and serenity to your walls with the Koi Wall Hanging from Anthropologie. The beautifully crafted basket-weave design is boho chic at its best!
Minimalist Sun Wall Art ($16)
Image via Etsy
Create a soothing ambiance with this captivating minimalist Sun Wall Art that brings a touch of celestial beauty to any space.
Rainbow Sunshine Wood Wall Decor Bedroom Wall ($216)
Image via Etsy
Infuse your bedroom with the vibrant beauty of a stunning sunrise with this captivating Sunrise Wood Wall Art, which features a mesmerizing blend of rich hues and intricate woodwork.
Circuit Pewter Wall Art Candle Holder ($199, was $249)
Image via Crate and Barrel
The Circuit Pewter Wall Art Candle Holder is designed to beautifully showcase your favorite candles. The interlocking rectangular patterns and metallic finish exude a contemporary charm that effortlessly complements various interior styles.
Wide Oak 3D Wooden Panels ($88)
Image via Etsy
These 3D wooden panels creates rustic ambiance that perfectly harmonizes with a wide range of interior designs and brings a touch of nature indoors.
Header image via Etsy