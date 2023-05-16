6 Trendy Hues To Add To Your Summer Color Palette
In our eyes, color is never a bad idea, and though the moments where you get stuck in a wardrobe rut and reach for boring (yet dependable) all-black attire can be all too common, there are ways to work your way out of it. Trends often cycle through the seasons, so welcoming this next one means a brand new set of colors to play with – even beyond your wardrobe. Check out 6 trending colors that fit right into your summer color palette below!
1. Barbie Pink
Image via Brit + Co.
There’s no doubt that the anticipation for Barbie to hit theaters has crept into every area of our lives. Barbie pink is back in a big way this summer, adorning our clothes, accessories, beverages, and even our interiors.
TikTok’s “Miamicore” (all about the bright and the bold) interior design trend is a testament to Barbie pink’s power at the moment. According to Taskrabbit, 25% of people expressed a desire to incorporate pink accents into their homes this year.Hot pink hues were also… well, hot during NYFW, and have carried this season’s brightest fashion looks.
2. Red-orange
Image via Flying Tomato
It’s not totally red, and it’s not really orange, either. It’s red-orange, and we love that this color’s trending right now because it's complimentary to practically any skin tone and just hits different in the summertime.
Pantone truly hit the mark on this color trend with the hue Cherry Tomato, which was featured in their Summer ‘23 Color Trend Report. This Loveliest Looks Woven Midi Dress ($64) from Flying Tomato is the true embodiment of the color.
Perhaps its popularity is because it reminds us of actual tomatoes – the ones we’re growing in our home gardens and using for fresh summer pasta salads. We also can’t forget the viral Loewe tomato candle.
Fiery, tomato-y red-orange looks stunning against turquoise, chartreuse, and this next trending color: lilac.
3. Lilac
Image via Urban Outfitters
As Swifties, we’ll take a chance and say this next trending color is a product of the “Lavender Haze” effect. But it could also be that lilac is simply easy to feature as the main component of an outfit, or be used for a small pop of color in your room. This lilac BDG Eddie Ribbed Shrug Sweater ($39) is proof – the versatility of it all!
The trending shade could *also* be linked to our growing passion for florals and botanicals, whether they come in scent or flavor form. We adore them all the same! According to Tastewise, in the past two years alone, floral flavors have received a +91% rise in consumer interest, with botanical flavors following suit, experiencing a +31% increase. Their scented counterparts are popular as well, being highly correlated with stress relief.
4. Lime Green
Image via Olive and June
The bright and the bold continue in this trending green. It seems we’ve departed from spring’s popular chartreuse to more lime green shades in the color canon – after all, there’s nothing wrong with standing out a bit!
Like lilac, lime green is easy to apply all-over, or as an accent – it’s whatever you’re feeling. Greens in all forms and shades are trusted to be nourishing and lush, but this punchy take just infuses the summer months in sheer fun! Take this Lime Fizz Polish from Olive & June ($9) – it truly stands out among the rest.
5. Metallic Silver
Image via Nasty Gal
This next color simply shines. More prominent in fashion than in interior design, metallic silver is having a renaissance – no, literally. Thanks to Beyonce’s recently-embarked Renaissance tour that’s dripping in eye-catching metallics and disco-esque futuristic aesthetics, interest in silver pieces has dramatically increased.
A recent finding by Nasty Gal revealed that online interest in 'metallic cowboy boots' skyrocketed 488% after the first night of the tour, according to the analysis of Google search data.
Google searches for 'silver cowboy boots,' a la NG's Real Leather Stitched Western Boots ($98), also rose 300% worldwide after the first tour date, as well as searches for 'disco cowboy hat', which went up 525%. The metrics for ‘silver bodysuit; and ‘silver corset’ measure up to the large increases as well.
“These increases in searches tell us exactly what everyone is wearing to the tour, with many fans wanting to emulate Beyoncé's iconic and daring style,” a spokesperson for Nasty Gal said. “Expect to see plenty of chromatic cowboy boots, head-to-toe silver, and disco-embellished cowboy hats on your tour date.”
6. Cream White
Photo by Angela Roma / PEXELS
Cream white is super design-friendly, and can be observed through current fashion and home trends. It’s most prevalent in the fashion world when we look at sustainable fashion – people are making more careful investments in their wardrobe in an effort to shop sustainably and halt detrimental spending habits. See: the rise of capsule wardrobes.
This hue is also incorporated into minimalist fashion trends that prioritize easy styling by using neutral palettes – think blacks, whites, tans, creams, and the like.
Furthermore, cream white’s summer presence in architecture and interior design can be attributed to the same reasons. Consumers are craving the minimalistic simplicity found in limited color palettes.
The Chip and Joanna-style houses are a good example – they boast an uncomplicated black and white color scheme that makes things look super clean and minimal. We’ve taken that concept and ran with it for interiors, too.
