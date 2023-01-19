Shop These 2023 Bedroom Decor Ideas For Under $100
2023 bedroom decor ideas and trends are all about returning to natural color palettes and materials, but the good news is that they're still anything but boring. Toned-down colors allow you to find other ways to add an unexpected touch to your bedroom, whether you're adding store bought decor or flipping your old furniture. You go Handygirl!
Since the space is all yours, you can try a variety of different aesthetics and techniques until you find something that you love. With a layer of cozy comfort, these colors, silhouettes, and textures are the perfect details to accompany your winter hibernation but they also offer a whole new way to let your personality shine. Think outside the box when it comes to pairing materials and shades — you can keep the look of your room cohesive or add a variety of different details to create something totally unique.
Home And Garden
Bring your garden indoors this winter by adding plants and pretty vases to your bedroom decor. Don't have a green thumb? You can still take part with floral motifs like bedsheets and wall art. Top it all off with as much natural lighting as you can get — it'll help you *and* your plants feel more awake.
SadyesCrystals Mini Mushroom Terrariums ($9)
Add a little touch of nature to your room without adding a huge piece of decor. It's perfect for smaller rooms.
MorimoraWallArt Gold Floral Moon Phases ($96)
Combine your love for the solar system and the earth with wall art that features both.
Swirled Plant Mister ($10, was $14)
Your plants need water too! Keep them hydrated with a cute mister that doubles as decor.
Moody Pansy Wall Hook ($14)
Add some literal personality to your room with happy and sad hooks that also kind of remind us of Alice and Wonderland.
Organic Percale Printed Sheet Set ($48+)
Get a glimpse of a garden when you slip into bed with these floral bedsheets.
Feeling Fresh
Pairing neutrals with natural materials can add both texture and character to your bedroom with minimal effort. Not only do they leave you feeling relaxed but they also add an incredibly sleek and laidback detail that will go beautifully with the rest of your decor.
Parachute Palm Leaf Nesting Basket ($49)
Use these baskets to hold your books, magazines, or clean bedsheets. They add a natural touch that isn't exclusive to boho bedrooms.
Nanko Queen Duvet Cover Set ($30, was $40)
If you're seriously missing green grass and open fields, grab a green comforter that will tide you over until April.
Lulu and Georgia Wooden Georgian Candlestick ($33+, was $65)
If you're not into brass candlesticks, grab this wooden one instead. Even though it's natural wood the silhouette elevates the look.
Full Moon Clay Vase by Leanne Ford ($30)
A vase doesn't have to be tall and skinny to make an impact, and this full moon vase proves it.
Cozy Fleece Pillow Covers ($40, was $50)
Texture and color come together wonderfully in these fleecy pillow covers. Consider this a sweatshirt for your pillow.
New-trals
Ditch bold colors and patterns, and instead rely on texture and shape to for a unique bedroom look. Sculptural decor is both functional and beautiful. Considering these black and white picks could basically pass as art on their own, this bedroom decor will take your space to the next level.
Lulu and Georgia Subhan Vase ($78)
These dots come together to create two strips, making for a striking and fun decor piece.
Adeline Knotted Ball Knobs, Set of 2 ($20)
Swap your plain knobs for a knotted design that adds another layer of texture to your space.
UO Thalia Wall Shelf ($59)
This shape is reminiscent of a rainbow, without the color, which is perfect if you're trying to go for a more neutral look.
Nourison Paper Loop Shag Throw Pillow ($27, was $60)
If you want to stand out in a crowd of faux fur pillows but still want texture, opt for a loop shag pillow instead.
CozyLux Seersucker Comforter Set ($44+, was $51+)
Add both classy and moody detail to your room with a black seersucker bedspread.
Play And Work
Playful decor makes any space more whimsical, and in turn creates a bedroom that is inviting and enjoyable. It also adds a touch of childhood nostalgia that feels comforting, and all-in-all, it creates a unique space that will cultivate your creativity and imagination.
Bagel Shaped Mug ($18)
If you use your mugs as bedroom decor (we definitely do), then pay homage to one of the best breakfast foods around: bagels.
Avian Vase ($44)
Birds of a feather flock together. At least, that's the case with these vases. (These items are available on January 28, but they were too cute not to include!)
Spritzparty Disco Mushroom ($20)
Add the mushroom decor trend to your bedroom with a mirrored piece that also doubles as a party-starter.
XINXUAN Gold Decor Statues ($30)
Ric-Rac Stripe Peel + Stick Wallpaper ($68)
Create a colorful foundation in your bedroom by adding a pink and tan wallpaper from the SJP. Say no more.
Sunny Disposition
Yellow decor, whether it's a bedspread or wall art, will uplift and energize. It might even trick you into feeling a little bit warmer. Combine with other natural colors like green or blue for an engaging palette, or sneak a sun motif into your decor for some sunshine on cloudy days.
Gold Metal Sunburst Frame ($15)
Add a burst of (metaphorical) light to your photos with a picture frame that will make you feel brighter just by looking at it.
Slim Colorful Stem Vase ($28+)
Transparent vases add an unexpected and eclectic touch that looks amazing with or without flowers.
Sunshine State of Mind Linen Tapestry ($25)
Grab a tiny tapestry to keep at your desk, or cover up the wall above your headboard with a reminder to look for the bright side.
brooklinen Luxe Pillowcases ($50+, was $55+)
Golden pillow cases pair well with white sheets and patterned ones. Once you try these smooth-as-butter picks, you might never go back.
Umbra Studios Dima Sunchimes, Set Of 3 ($70)
Add some color and privacy to your bedroom decor with a window display that you'll love.
Which 2023 bedroom decor ideas are you excited to add to your space? Follow us on Pinterest, and check out our Living page for the latest home decor trends.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- Decor 2022 - Brit + Co ›
- How To Create A Swoon-Worthy Bedscape, According To A Pro ›
- 22 Instagrams That Are Major Bedroom Decor Goals ›
- How To Create A Luxe Bedroom ›
- 12 Must-Haves for the Dreamiest Boho Bedroom Decor Ever ›
- Small Bedroom Ideas That Will Actually Maximize Your Space ›
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!