How To Create A Swoon-Worthy Bedscape, According To A Pro
Bedscaping is our new favorite interior design buzzword. The idea behind it is to turn the place where you sleep into a scene that reflects your personality and impacts how your bedroom looks and feels. Play with color, add greenery and flowers, a tray for bedtime essentials like candles, books, and water, and the bed of your dreams. Rhiannon Johns, interior designer behind Piglet in Bed, shares some tips below for the best way to style your bedscape, just in time for you to welcome any warm-weather guests.
Embrace Florals
We love a good farmer's market bloom, but Johns suggests going over the top with seasonal flowers.
"If you want to wow your guests, decorate your bedscape with your biggest bouquet and evergreen plants. Not only do plants help to lighten up your room, but they also help to purify the air while you sleep," she says.
Go for tulips, daffodils, hyacinths, or a calathea plant to really brighten up your bedscape, and look for statement-making jars and pots to elevate the impact.
Add Soft, Seasonal Colors
It's about that time to swap your winter flannels for something lighter, like cotton and linen sheets in spring colors.
"If you're working with a neutral backdrop, going for warmer tones, such asblush pink," said Johns.
Not a fan of pink? Look for colors like burnt orange or lake blue, or mix them altogether.
"These are both calming and comfort colors, perfect to set the mood for your spring-inspired haven," said Johns. "Using a mixture of textures in your bedscape is a great way to draw the eye to different elements too."
Linen's crumpled effect is a great way to add texture, plus no iron needed.
Layer With A Versatile Throw
A blanket throw is a perfect addition to a guest room in case they get chilly overnight or just want to curl up on the bed with a book.
"A perfect way to give contrast to your bedscape is to add a stonewashed throw to drape across the corner of your duvet," said Johns. "Not only is a throw an ideal decorating tool, but it also provides a touch of comfort for your guests."
Choose Fresh-Smelling Scents
Your bedroom is a place to chill so it's important to set a scene that is both peaceful in look and smell. Choose a favorite candle or diffuser, or display some dried flowers bedside.
"Spring is the perfect time to opt for sweet scents, floral-infused scents such as Peony & Gardenia and fresh linen are the perfect scents to soothe your senses," said Johns.
You can also opt for lavender as a relaxing bedroom scent.
"With its aromatherapy benefits, it can help you drift off into a soothing slumber-filled sleep while creating a fresh outdoors smell naturally," she added.
Layer Your Finest Bed Tray
Score a hostess gold star by serving up breakfast in bed or snacks for their stay.
"To add the ultimate finishing touch to your bedscape, invest in a durable bed tray for your guests," said Johns. Deliver some tasty spring-inspired treats, alongside some go-to snacks and a pitcher of water or bottle of sparkling.
"Not only will you be crowned the best host, but providing a selection of nibbles will keep your guests refreshed and content while streaming their favorite TV series," Johns added.
And don't forget to treat yourself once in a while to the same.;)
Images courtesy of Piglet in Bed.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.