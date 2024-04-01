Everything To Know About Bella Hadid's Boyfriend, Adan Banuelos
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Saddle up for the ride, because Bella Hadid has a brand new boyfriend! Bella’s new beau, Adan Banuelos, is a real-life cowboy, and I’m so here for it. After a series of PDA-packed public sightings and Instagram posts, it’s time to dive into who Bella Hadid’s boyfriend is, and how the cute new couple came to be!
Ahead, a full timeline of Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos’ relationship. Check back here for more updates!
Who is Adan Banuelos?
Sam Hodde / Getty Images for Teton Ridge
Adan Banuelos is a 34 year-old Mexican-American equestrian and rodeo competitor. He’s won numerous awards for cutting horses, including being inducted into the National Cutting Horse Association Riders Hall of Fame in 2017. He heads up his own horse training facility near Fort Worth, Texas, and tends to keep his personal life out of the public eye.
Who is Bella Hadid?
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
Bella Hadid is a 27 year-old American supermodel who’s been modeling since she was a teen. A highly-decorated model, she has been featured on a total of 29 Vogue covers, awarded 2022 Model of the Year, and named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2023.
Before reportedly dating Adan Banuelos, Bella was in a long-term relationship with Marc Kalman, an art director. They dated for about three years before splitting in summer 2023.Other than each other, Bella and Adan clearly have a shared love for horses. Bella grew up riding horses, and has even competed in equestrian events, a passion she’s been diving back into since her involvement in the sport was limited by her Lyme diseasediagnosis.
Rob Carr / Getty Images for Teton Ridge
October 2023: First public sighting
TMZ had first spotted Bella and Adan together in public as the pair strolled around the Fort Worth Stockyards in Texas. Strolling wasn’t all they did that day – Bella and Adan kissed, hugged and held hands as they explored the historic area.
IG @bellahadid
February 2024: Instagram official
Bella hard launched her relationship with Adan via Instagram stories on Valentine’s Day. She shared aphoto of her and Adan together training horses. “My valentine💌💋,” the caption for the photo read.
Click Thompson / Getty Images for Teton Ridge
March 2024: To the rodeo Bella goes
In early March 2024, Bella supported Adan at a national equestrian competition in Arlington, Texas. She sported some serious Southern wear, including a beaded top, turquoise jewelry, and a big cowboy hat. Bella and Adan were spotted embracing each other in the stands after the competition!
According toTMZ, Bella bought property near Fort Worth, Texas to be closer to Adan in March 2024. A source told Us Weekly that the two don’t live together, but stay at each other’s homes frequently.
“She moved to Texas to be closer to him,” the source said. “Bella’s entered a new era in her life, all thanks to Adan.”
Sounds like their relationship has been quite transformative, and Bella’s sister, Gigi, and her mom, Yolanda, agree!
“She’s really happy with Adan, and they share so much in common,” the source continued. “Gigi and Yolanda think that Bella’s finally met her perfect match.”
Lead photo by Click Thompson / Getty Images for Teton Ridge.
