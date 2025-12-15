'TSITP' Lovers! Experience Christmas In Cousins Right Now — With A Catch

Despite the fact The Summer I Turned Pretty is all about, you know, the summer, there's one standout episode in season 3 that everyone was talking about. TSITP season 3, episode 2 "Last Christmas" is all about Belly and Conrad unexpectedly reconnecting at the Cousins beach house during the holidays, and seeing Conrad and his little candy cane made every Connie Baby lover weak in the knees. Well, you finally have the chance to visit Cousins Beach during Christmas — but there's a catch: it's a Cousins Beach Christmas background! If you ask me, this sounds like the perfect addition to any work or study day.

Keep reading to see how you can get The Summer I Turned Pretty Cousins Beach holiday background today.

Prime Video's new 'TSITP' video takes you to Cousins Beach. Any Amazon Prime subscriber can find The Summer I Turned Pretty: Cousins Beach Yule Log on their Prime Video. If you've never used a video background before, it's a super relaxing and comforting addition to any activity; working, reading, or even just catching up with friends all of a sudden becomes extra cozy. In college, I used to study with a Ravenclaw Common Room background to keep me company and it just adds a little pizzazz!

Where can I watch The Summer I Turned Pretty? Prime Video Whenever you've wrapped up your work, tuning into The Summer I Turned Pretty is always a good idea (no matter what time of year it is). All three seasons are streaming on Prime Video now! Go ahead and start your rewatch so you're totally refreshed ahead of the movie ;).

Is there really going to be a TSITP movie? Prime Video Yes, we're getting a TSITP movie! We're expecting to be able to watch it in 2027, but stay tuned for the official release date.

