Every 'The Life Of A Showgirl' Song About Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce are the ultimate celeb couple, and after she dropped The Tortured Poets Department last year, finally giving us songs about Travis with "The Alchemy" and "So High School," Tay just gave me my favorite song of 2025 with "The Fate of Ophelia." Taylor Swift's boyfriends have always inspired her songs — or should I say, her fiancé — but this album has a whole new level of joy and security we've never heard before. I'm obsessed.

So here's a full breakdown of which The Life of a Showgirl songs we think are about Travis Kelce.

The Fate of Ophelia In the first track & lead single of The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor sings about how Travis was "callin' on the megaphone" (referencing how public he went with his initial interest) — and how he rescued her from "the fate of Ophelia" (who drowned in Shakespeare's Hamlet).

Elizabeth Taylor "Elizabeth Taylor" talks about Taylor's nerves that her partner will leave her like all her exes. The famous violet-eyed actress' relationship status was a constant topic of conversation, just like Tay's has always been. Although I would like to point out that I think a few of Taylor's love songs are actually about her fans (like "Cardigan"). So I wouldn't be surprised if we figure out that this song is actually about us. :)

Eldest Daughter Mert Alas/Taylor Swift Taylor's Track 5 isn't explicitly about Travis, but she does mention him. After explaining how eldest daughters have to grow up fast, she sings "Every youngest child felt // They were raised up in the wild // But now you're home" before promising "I'm never gonna break that vow // I'm never gonna leave you now." I'm not crying, you are!

Wi$h Li$t "Wi$h Li$t" is such a fun song about how people in the industry just want lots of money and material objects, but all Tay wants is to start a family with Travis. "Have a couple kids, got the whole block lookin' like you," she sings. I'm obsessed!

Wood Taylor Swift This cheeky song includes the lyrics "Girls, I don't need to catch the bouquet, mm // To know a hard rock is on the way" and "His love was the key that opened my thighs," and I feel like that's all I need to say.

Honey This might just be the sweetest song on The Life of a Showgirl — and not just because it's about honey! Taylor sings about how terms of endearment have always felt unwelcome until her current relationship. But my favorite lyric is actually how he "redefined all of those blues" because for years, Taylor has talked about how melancholy she gets, and how love turns all her blues to gold. And you know what color honey is? Gold.

Tell us your favorite The Life of a Showgirl songs on Facebook!