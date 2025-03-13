Kate Hudson's New Netflix Show Is Coming Back For Season 2!

10 Things I Hate About You and The Office fans listen up: you can watch a brand new project from Kate Hudson and Mindy Kalingon Netflix, and the best news is we're getting a season 2! Just like the best female-led TV shows, Running Point is empowering, hilarious, and just a lot of fun. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the new TV show.

Here's everything you need to know about Running Point on Netflix!

Will there be a season 2 of Running Point? Netflix Yes, we're getting a Running Point season 2! The show's been in Netflix's Top 10 for two weeks (and is currently sitting in Netflix's #1 spot thanks to its 12 million views). And the renewal doesn't come as a surprise, considering how much fans love it. "finished running point last night," one X user tweeted. "Netflix keep it up… nobody wants this was a 10/10 and now running point 10/10 and they both getting a s2. yea Netflix keep this up and yall will keep getting my money."

What is Running Point about? Netflix This new TV show follows Isla Gordon (played by Kate Hudson), who becomes President of the Los Angeles Waves basketball team after a scandal means her brother has to retire. In the male-dominated world of sports, Isla will have to prove to everyone around her — her brothers, the board, and the fans — that she can balance work AND play.

Is Running Point on Netflix? Netflix Yes, the first season of Running Point (which consists of 10 episodes) premiered on Netflix on February 27, 2025.

Who's in the Running Point cast? Netflix The Running Point cast includes: Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon, the Los Angeles Waves' new President.

as Isla Gordon, the Los Angeles Waves' new President. Drew Tarver as Sandy Gordon, Isla's younger half-brother and the Waves' CFO

as Sandy Gordon, Isla's younger half-brother and the Waves' CFO Scott MacArthur as Ness Gordon, Isla's big brother who serves as the Waves' general manager.

as Ness Gordon, Isla's big brother who serves as the Waves' general manager. Brenda Song as Ali Lee, Isla's BFF and chief of staff for the Los Angeles Waves.

as Ali Lee, Isla's BFF and chief of staff for the Los Angeles Waves. Fabrizio Guido as Jackie Moreno, the Gordons' recently-discovered younger half-brother.

as Jackie Moreno, the Gordons' recently-discovered younger half-brother. Chet Hanks as Travis Bugg, the Waves' point guard.

as Travis Bugg, the Waves' point guard. Toby Sandeman as Marcus Winfield, the star Waves player.

What are the Running Point episodes? Netflix There are 10 episodes of Running Point so far, and they're all available to stream on Netflix now. The full episode list includes: Pilot Joe Pesci The Travis Bugg Affair Doljanchi Beshert The Yips A Special Place in Hell The Streak The Playoffs Game Seven

I am so excited to see another show written by Mindy Kaling, especially one that stars Brenda Song and Kate Hudson! Let us know what you're currently binge watching on Facebook.

This post has been updated.