Verity is going to be one of the most shocking films of 2026. Amid all the buzz surrounding the Colleen Hoover movie and its set leaks, the plot, and the steamy scenes between Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson, I have compiled all the information you need so you don't have to go scrounging around the internet — consider this your one-stop-shop for all things Verity.

Keep reading for the only guide to Verity you need.

Is Verity actually going to be a movie? Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb/John Nacion/Getty Images Yes, Verity is really becoming a movie — and it's coming to theaters this year! While the movie was originally scheduled for a May 2026 release, it's now coming October 2, 2026.

Where can I stream the Verity movie? Amazon Verity is coming to theaters first but since it's an Amazon MGM movie, you can expect to stream it on Prime Video after its theatrical window closes.

Who else is in the Verity cast with Anne Hathaway? Robin Marchant/Getty Images The Verity movie cast has some of the coolest names around, including Anne Hathaway (The End of Oak Street, The Odyssey) as Verity, Josh Hartnett (Trap) as Jeremy, and Dakota Johnson (Materialists) as Lowen. We'll also see Ismael Cruz Córdova as Corey, Brady Wagner as Crew Crawford, Irina Dvorovenko, K. K. Moggie, and Michael Abbott Jr.

Is Alex Cooper in the Verity movie? Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images Yes, Alex Cooper makes an appearance in Verity. In the movie, it seems like Verity (Anne Hathaway) comes on Call Her Daddy as part of a promotional tour, which feels super meta. So, Alex is in the movie but she's not a huge part of the story.

Is there an official Verity movie trailer? Sam Hodde/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures The Verity trailer is finally here after I got a glimpse at CinemaCon — and the footage I saw included Alex Cooper and a surprise kiss. Last year's convention also featured a video message from the cast, where Anne revealed, “My character Verity Crawford is an accomplished author with a tragic past." Dakota joked, “Or is she?” before Josh added, “My character, Jeremy Crawford, is a devoted husband who’s committed to protecting his wife’s legacy.” “Or is he?” Dakota said again. “One thing we can say for sure is that seeing Verity in theaters will give fans the shared experience they’ve been waiting for," Anne promised.

Stay tuned for even more news on the Verity movie. Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for all the updates you need!

This post has been updated.