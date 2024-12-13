Selena Gomez Is Still "Glowing" After "Surprise" Benny Blanco Proposal
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
There's one popstar who's ready to get her "love on" — Selena Gomez is engaged! And in addition to Taylor Swift throwing her hat in the ring for flower girl and Hailey Bieber seemingly sending love to the happy couple, Selena continues to feel great as we get closer to the big day. Here's the latest news on Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's engagement, because I simply can't get enough.
Here's how Selena Gomez's feeling after her engagement to Benny Blanco — and how they celebrated.
Benny Blanco's proposal to Selena Gomez proves how well he knows her.
Benny Blanco reportedly popped the question on December 11, and we know from Selena's photo dump that the engagement began in a park with a Taco Bell picnic. And honestly? I've never had more respect for someone. And ever Selena Gomez's ring found its permanent home on her finger, sources says she's been "glowing."
“They’re so supportive of each other,” a source tells People. “He wants the best for her and she wants the best for him. They’re perfect together. They really are.”
These two know each other inside and out, and considering Benny Blanco grabbed Sel's favorite meal from Taco Bell, the proposal proves it! "It was very her," another source says. "It was a total surprise to Selena."
It's those tiny moments that are the most romantic to me because they prove you're willing to go the extra distance on tiny details other people would overlook. "Benny and Selena were so excited to share the news right away with their loved ones," the source continues, mentioning that the couple had an "impromptu gathering" with some friends and family members after Selena said yes. "It's such a true partnership between them."
And Selena Gomez has talked about how much Benny Blanco means to her.
Selena Gomez has spoken about how much Benny means to her, saying "he is my absolute everything in my heart" in the comments of an Instagram fanpage, while Benny told Howard Stern in May 2024 that he couldn't imagine his life without Selena in it. "I just know that when I look at her, I just say, ‘I don’t know a world where it could be better than this.’ That’s what I always say to her.”
And in March 2024, Selena Gomez posted the sweetest tribute for Benny's birthday, honoring his "emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart." Now they get to spend every birthday together!
Check out Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's amazing proposal pictures for more celebrity engagement goodness.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!