Where To Stream Every Emmy-Nominated Show For 2025

The Emmys had some pretty memorable moments (and some of the best dressed stars around), but if you're looking for some entertainment long after watch The Pitt and Adolescence sweep their categories, you've come to the right place. I've rounded up all the dramas and comedies nominated for Best Show and figured out where you can stream them. Watching the buzziest TV shows around has never been easier!

Here are the 16 dramas & comedies nominated for Best Show at the Emmy's — and where to stream them.

Andor — Stream on Disney+ Des Willie/Lucasfilm Ltd. Andor is an amazing political drama that doesn't require a ton of Star Wars knowledge (although, it does make it more fun). This show is compelling, romantic, and devastating — get your tissues ready because I shed quite a few tears.

The Diplomat — Stream on Netflix Netflix The Diplomat is another political thriller, but one that takes place in the real world. It follows a diplomat who's trying to balance her job as an ambassador to the UK, her personal life, and her highly-publicized marriage. It's a lot harder than it sounds (and it already sounds pretty difficult).

The Last of Us — Stream on HBO Max Liane Hentscher/HBO Without a doubt, The Last of Us remains one of my favorite shows of the 2020s. The story follows Joel and Ellie as they move across the US in hopes of finding a group of rebels called the Fireflies and their cure for a disease that's ravaged the world. But this isn't your average father-daughter roadtrip; for starters, they have to face-off against hundreds of infected people called Clickers.



Paradise — Stream on Hulu Disney/Brian Roedel Sterling K. Brown is proving he's one of the best actors of his generation (which, TBH, we already knew) with Paradise. The Emmy-nominated thriller takes place in a doomsday bunker three years after a catastrophe killed the president, and it's up to one Secret Service agent to figure out what happened.



The Pitt — Stream on HBO Max Warrick Page/Max The Pitt won a few Emmy's, so this is definitely one show to add to your watchlist. It covers a 15-hour shift at the ER, with each episode tackling one 60-minute increment. Trust me when I say you've never see a medical drama like this.

Severance — Stream on Apple TV+ Apple TV+ If you're looking for creative TV shows that will blow your mind, turn on Severance. The series follows employees at a company called Lumon, which severs their work personalities from their real life personalities. Yeah, it's as wild as it sounds.

Slow Horses — Stream on Apple TV+ Apple TV+ Slow Horses follows a rag-tag group of M15 agents trying to defend England and keep their team from imploding. It's perfect for anyone obsessed with Dept. Q.

The White Lotus — Stream on HBO Max Fabio Lovino/HBO HBO Max is back with another hit, The White Lotus. This anthology show has one consistent main character (The White Lotus resort) and season 3 takes our eclectic group of vacationers to Thailand for an absolutely insane week.

​Abbott Elementary — Stream on Hulu Gilles Mingasson/Disney Abbott Elementary is for anyone who loves the mockumentary style of The Office and wants a good laugh. It follows a group of teachers in a Philadelphia public school who have to deal with crazy staff, unhinged children, and even more unhinged parents. If you haven't seen the show, there's a good chance you've seen its viral clips on TikTok!

The Bear — Stream on Hulu FX/Hulu Everyone's always debating over whether The Bear is a comedy or a drama, but I don't care either way. It's just great TV. The series follows Carmy and his friends and family as they attempt to turn their family restaurant into a Michelin star dining establishment.

Hacks — Stream on HBO Max Jake Giles Netter/Max Nothing provides a laugh like a standup routine, and Hacks follows the tumultuous relationship between a comedy icon and an up-and-coming comedy writer. It's definitely a comedy but it has some emotional moments, too.

Nobody Wants This — Stream on Netflix Netflix Nobody Wants This is for the romantics and anyone who's ever worried about whether they're too much. It features a beloved relationship between a "hot rabbi" and an agnostic sex podcaster, and you definitely want to binge watch it before season 2 drops!

​Only Murders in the Building — Stream on Hulu Hulu Only Murders in the Building season 5 is finally here, and if you haven't watched this show yet, it's not too late to start! It takes place in an apartment building in New York City and follows a group of neighbors-turned-podcasters who set out to solve murders in the building. Check out our exclusive interview!

Shrinking — Stream on Apple TV+ Apple TV+ Alison Hammond's interview with Harrison Ford proves he could have been doing comedy this whole time. Shrinking is a wild story about a therapist who, in his own grief, starts telling his clients what he actually thinks.

The Studio — Stream on Apple TV+ Apple TV+ The Studio totally swept at the Emmy's last night, proving that Apple TV+ definitely knows what they're doing. It's the perfect show for any movie lovers out there, and shows the ins and outs of what it takes to bring a project to life.

What We Do in the Shadows — Stream on Hulu FX Anyone else feeling the allure of vampire season? (The Vampire Diaries, Twilight...you get the picture). What We Do in the Shadows follows four vampires who have lived on Staten Island for hundreds of years, and who couldn't be more different. Talk about bloody chaos.

