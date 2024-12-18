OMG Did Justin Bieber Just React To Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's Engagement?!
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's engagement is the marquis diamond ring heard 'round the world — and Justin Bieber may have just reacted to it. Our collective jaws were already on the floor after Hailey Bieber liked the Instagram, but this has taken everything to a whole other level. The "Sorry" singer took to Instagram himself, making a post that fans couldn't help tying to the recent engagement news. Here's what he said (in not so many words).
Here's how Justin Bieber (maybe) reacted to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's engagement!
We all know that Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their adorable Taco Bell picnic engagement on December 12, 2024. The post is chalk-full of friend, fan, and celebrity support — including a 'like' from Hailey Bieber, herself. If you're wondering why that may be a big deal, let me break it down for you.
Hailey and Selena both dated Justin Bieber in the 2010's, and there was seemingly a bit of back-and-forth between the three for a few years there. This erupted a "feud" of sorts, leaving Hailey and Selena at odds in the public eye. However, they've continued to show us that any remaining "beef" is squashed.
But now? Now, Justin is sorta stirring the pot a little bit.
On December 16, 2024, Justin posted a selfie with Hailey kissing his cheek — innocuous enough, right? Well, fans noticed he attached "All My Ghosts" by Lizzy McAlpine to the post. The song has since been deleted, but Page Six still has the screenshot to prove it.
People attach songs to posts every day, but this tune in particular caught everyone's attention. In the very sentimental song, Lizzy McAlpine sings:
I can see it now, the wedding of the year
I can see it now, he stands up there and wipes his tears
I can see it now, when all my ghosts disappear
I can see it crystal clear.
Sensing any parallels to Justin's life? Yeah, us too. He could have truly just liked the song — it's great! — but it's pretty hard to ignore the underlying message there. All I know is, I hope these ghosts "disappearing" mean the drama between this trio is officially gone for good. We don't want the girls fighting anymore!
