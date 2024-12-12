Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

rudolph the red-nosed reindeer 1964
Entertainment

Where To Watch ‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer’ For Its 60th Anniversary

Best Drugstore Bronzer
Best Beauty Products

10 Best Drugstore Bronzers To Fake A Summery Glow In December

Travel Destinations 2025
Travel

50 Dreamy Travel Destinations You'll Want To Visit In 2025

paul mescal beatles movie
Entertainment

Paul Mescal Set To Star In The Beatles Movie (According To This Director)

benny blanco selena gomez engaged
Celebrity News

OMG, Selena Gomez Is Engaged! (& She's All Smiles In Adorable Announcement Photos).

cocktail gifts
Gifts

25 Nifty Gifts For Cocktail Lovers

shawn mendes sabrina carpenter camila cabello rumors
Celebrity News

OMG I Think Shawn Mendes Just Finally Spoke On THOSE Love Triangle Rumors

Best-Smelling Body Washes
Best Beauty Products

9 Best-Smelling Body Washes That’ll Have People Asking, “What’s That Amazing Scent?”

Best Romantasy Books 2024
Books

The 10 Best Romantasy Books I Couldn't Stop Reading In 2024

the summer i turned pretty season 3 episodes
Entertainment

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Will Have 3 Extra Episodes

lauren graham scott patterson gilmore girls cast
TV

Where Is The "Gilmore Girls" Cast Now? Here's Where You Can Watch Your Favorite Stars.

A Charlie Brown Christmas
Christmas

How To Watch 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' For Free This Holiday Season