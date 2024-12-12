Taylor Swift Had The Perfect Response To BFF Selena Gomez's Engagement
Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco are engaged! And as excited as we are for the happy couple, their friends are even more excited. (Although based on Selena's selfies, no one is as excited as her. Duh!!). Everyone from Nina Dobrev (who's also recently engaged to Shaun White) to Rare Beauty and Benny himself commented on the post. But no one made me smile as much as Selena's BFF Taylor Swift!
Taylor Swift's comment on Selena Gomez's engagement announcement is the most BFF response ever.
Selena Gomez's engagement post includes four photos: a close-up shot of her ring, followed by a picnic, a selfie, and a photo of Benny with his arms around her. "forever begins now," she captioned the post.
"yes I will be the flower girl," Taylor Swift joked in the comments. I know Taylor would look beautiful as part of Selena's wedding party (even if her 'fit isn't as dramatic as the "I Bet You Think About Me" music video!). Taylor herself has been subjected to engagement rumors for years, and her BF Travis Kelce recently spoke on the rumors this summer during the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend's onstage comedy sketch.
When Jason Sudeikis asked, "When are you going to make an honest woman out of her?" Travis responded with, "Guys, you're really pushing it." Travis' mom Donna just told Page Six at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, “we will see what happens. You never know.”
In addition to Taylor Swift's comment, Benny Blanco said, "hey wait… that’s my wife," while Nina Dobrev commented, "YES !!!! Congratulations!!!!! So happy for you both!!!! 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍‼️"
The official Rare Beauty account commented, "CONGRATULATIONS 🥹💍 so happy for you two!!"
Jennifer Aniston said, "HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama! ❤️💫" while Lily Collins commented, "Ahhhhhhhh yes yes yes!! Best news ever. Couldn’t be more happy for you both ❤️❤️❤️❤️"
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!