OMG, Selena Gomez Is Engaged! (& She's All Smiles In Adorable Announcement Photos).
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Congratulations are in order for Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco — they're engaged! The couple have been romantically linked since 2023 (although they collaborated on 2019's "I Can't Get Enough"), and on December 11, 2024, Selena Gomez confirmed they were getting married. TLDR; Selena's getting her "love on"!! This is one wedding I know is going to look gorgeous and I, for one, can't wait to see Selena Gomez's wedding dress. I'm smiling just thinking about it!
Here's everything you need to know about Benny Blanco & Selena Gomez's engagement — and see their adorable pictures!
Selena Gomez is engaged! And she's all smiles in the announcement.
Selena Gomez posted four photos to Instagram celebrating her engagement to Benny Blanco, and captioned the post (which begins with a close-up of her amazing engagement ring), "forever begins now.." The post also includes a photo of Selena wearing a fur coat and jeans during a picnic, an overjoyed selfie, and a shot of Benny with his arms around her.
Of course, friends and fans flooded the comments with congratulations, led by Benny himself. "hey wait… that’s my wife," he said. "yes I will be the flower girl," Taylor Swift commented.
Nina Dobrev (who recently got engaged herself to Shaun White) commented with plenty of emojis, saying, "YES !!!! Congratulations!!!!! So happy for you both!!!! 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍‼️" while Selena's official Rare Beauty account commented, "CONGRATULATIONS 🥹💍 so happy for you two!!"
While we won't know details about Selena Gomez's wedding for quite some time (if she chooses to share them), we do know one thing: she's keeping her last name. "I’m not changing my name no matter what,” she said in a September interview with Vanity Fair. “I am Selena Gomez. That’s it.”
The "Lose You To Love Me" singer added that she's "never been loved this way," and called Benny "a complete light in my life" before adding that "he’s my best friend [and] I love telling him everything.”
The internet (and the paparazzi) have focused on Selena's relationships since she began dating Justin Bieber in 2010. Despite the intense scrutiny, the actress has found ways to both speak honestly about her desire for relationships (like in 2020's "Boyfriend") and have fun with her singleness too (like with 2023's "Single Soon").
Selena went viral in June of 2023 when she sat on a field watching a soccer game and called to the players to let them know she was single at the time. "I'm just a little high maintenance but I'll love you so much," she said. Looks like you don't have to sit on any more soccer fields Selena!
We're sending Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco so much love ahead of their big day! Check out Hailee Steinfeld & Josh Allen's gorgeous engagement photos for even more butterflies ;).
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!